Juventus, senti Wenger: "Ramsey voleva restare all'Arsenal"

Aaron Ramsey questa estate ha firmato per la , dopo ben otto anni trascorsi all' . Eppure, stando a quanto detto da Arsene Wenger a 'BeIN Sports', il centrocampista gallese non avrebbe voluto lasciare i Gunners.

Why was Aaron Ramsey allowed to join Juventus?



"He wanted to stay at Arsenal. We had an agreement and the club went back on that. I tried a long time to extend his contract."#beINUCL #beINWenger



Live Blog 👇https://t.co/2TFoUzc8Cm pic.twitter.com/AP4xILAavm