Juventus, senti Wenger: "Ramsey voleva restare all'Arsenal"

Arsene Wenger a 'BeIN Sports' ha rivelato un retroscena su Ramsey: "C'era già un accordo con l'Arsenal, a volte l'influenza degli agenti è decisiva".

Aaron Ramsey questa estate ha firmato per la Juventus, dopo ben otto anni trascorsi all'Arsenal. Eppure, stando a quanto detto da Arsene Wenger a 'BeIN Sports', il centrocampista gallese non avrebbe voluto lasciare i Gunners.

"Voleva rimanere all'Arsenal. Avevamo un accordo e il club è tornato a trattare il suo rinnovo. Ho cercato a lungo di estendere il suo contratto, ma a volte l'influenza degli agenti è decisiva".

Insomma, se quello che ha detto Wenger fosse vero, sarebbero stati gli agenti del calciatore a spingere Ramsey per un cambio drastico nella sua carriera. Da quel momento in poi è scattata la sua trattativa con la Juventus, sbarcando da lì a poco a Torino a parametro zero.

