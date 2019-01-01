Juventus, senti Wenger: "Ramsey voleva restare all'Arsenal"
Aaron Ramsey questa estate ha firmato per la Juventus, dopo ben otto anni trascorsi all'Arsenal. Eppure, stando a quanto detto da Arsene Wenger a 'BeIN Sports', il centrocampista gallese non avrebbe voluto lasciare i Gunners.Segui 3 gare della Serie A TIM ogni giornata in diretta streaming su DAZN
"He wanted to stay at Arsenal. We had an agreement and the club went back on that. I tried a long time to extend his contract."#beINUCL #beINWenger
"Voleva rimanere all'Arsenal. Avevamo un accordo e il club è tornato a trattare il suo rinnovo. Ho cercato a lungo di estendere il suo contratto, ma a volte l'influenza degli agenti è decisiva".
Insomma, se quello che ha detto Wenger fosse vero, sarebbero stati gli agenti del calciatore a spingere Ramsey per un cambio drastico nella sua carriera. Da quel momento in poi è scattata la sua trattativa con la Juventus, sbarcando da lì a poco a Torino a parametro zero.