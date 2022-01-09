Genoa-Spezia, le pagelle: Bastoni match winner, bene Maggiore
Michael Di Chiaro
Getty Images
LE PAGELLE DI GENOA-SPEZIA
GENOA (3-5-2): Sirigu 6.5; Ostigard 5.5, Bani 5 (46' Hefti 6), Vasquez 5.5; Cambiaso 5.5 (46' Pandev 5), Melegoni 5.5 (46' Rovella 5.5), Badelj 5 (80' Portanova sv), Sturaro 5.5, Fares 5.5; Ekuban 5.5 (71' Caicedo sv), Destro 5.
SPEZIA (3-5-2): Provedel 6; Amian 6.5, Erlic 6.5, Nikolaou; Gyasi 6, Maggiore 7 (85' Kovalenko sv), Kiwior 6.5, Bastoni 7, Reca 6; Verde 6.5 (85' Ferrer sv), Manaj 6 (78' Nzola sv).