FIFA 23 soundtrack: colonna sonora, canzoni e artisti

Antonio Torrisi|
FIFA 23 SoundtrackEA Sports
FIFA 23Culture

E' stata svelata la colonna sonora di FIFA 23, oltre 100 brani presenti tra quelle del gioco principale e VOLTA: "sfida i generi".

Uno dei classici, per gli appassionati di FIFA, di anno in anno è l'aspetto legato alla colonna sonora del gioco, che porta tutti i videogiocatori a riconoscere questa o l'altra canzone in contesti di vita quotidiana.

In FIFA 23 saranno oltre 100 i brani presenti, tra cui quelli dei Stromae, Bad Bunny e di Labrinth: "FIFA 23 sfida i generi".

QUANDO ESCE LA SOUNDTRACK DI FIFA 23?

La colonna sonora di FIFA 23 è già disponibile in streaming su Spotify.

QUALI CANZONI SONO PRESENTI?

Gli oltre 100 brani raccolgono musicalità differenti tra loro: ci saranno 57 nuove melodie pensate proprio per FIFA 23, di artisti come Phoenix, ODESZA e Flume.

Quest'anno, inoltre, i giocatori potranno mostrare il loro sostegno ai musicisti attraverso le divise presenti in FIFA Ultimate Team, sbloccabili dal 27 settembre, che rappresentano proprio la personalità di ciascun artista.

Potete leggere la colonna sonora completa qui sotto.

Artista

Canzone

Kungs, The Knocks

People

Phoenix, Ezra Koenig

Tonight

Bakermat

Madan (King)

Effy

Not Yours

Chappaqua Wrestling

Full Round Table

yunè pinku

DC Rot

Ark Woods

First Flight To Mars

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius

Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Greentea Peng

Stuck In The Middle

Edd

Mama Used to Say

blackwave., Abhi The Nomad

a-okay

Stromae

Fils de joie

Biig Piig

FUN

Willow Kayne

White City

Sea Girls

Falling Apart

George FitzGerald, Panda Bear

Passed Tense

moa moa

Drive

Nia Archives

Forbidden Feelingz

Chase & Status, Takura

Don't Be Scared

Hak Baker

Bricks in the Wall

Watch the Ride, Emz

READY4DEM

Danger Mouse, Black Thought, Michael Kiwanuka

Aquamarine

Mall Grab, D Double E, Novelist

Times Change

Haich Ber Na

So Sick Of Me

Bonobo, O'Flynn

Otomo

Muddy Monk

Smthng

Luude, Dear Sunday

Wanna Stay

Bru-C

Playground

Wh0

Sunshine

Crooked Colours

Feel It

The Knocks, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

Walking On Water

Kojey Radical, Knucks

Payback

VENICE

Can't Sleep

Michael Calfan, Leo Stannard

Better

Denzel Curry, slowthai

Zatoichi

Gardina, MC Spyda, Selecta J-Man

Disturb Them

Lous and The Yakuza

Kisé

ROSALIA

SAOKO

Cryalot

Hurt Me

Tseba, Electric Fields

Must Be Love

Hayden James, Cassian, Elderbrook

On Your Own

SOHN

M.I.A.

SOFY

Big Talk

Daniela Lalita

Tenia Razon

Moksi, Diede

T.T.Y.N.

LYAM, Wiki

The Reapers

MILKBLOOD

DISCO CLOSURE

Pongo

Kuzola

Joy Club, TIEKS

Lifted

Remi Wolf

Quiet On Set

Disclosure, RAYE

Waterfall

AC Slater, Bleu Clair, Moksi, Kate Wild

Green Light

Trueno, Victor Heredia

TERRA ZANTA

Eunique

MAN NENNT MICH

P Money, Whiney

Sorry I'm Not Sorry

Sampa the Great, Angelique Kidjo

Let Me Be Great

Alewya

Jagna

Doss

Look

Nightmares On Wax, OSHUN

Breathe In

Nathan Day

Hello Alien

Ibeyi, Pa Salieu

Made of Gold

Gorgon City, DRAMA

You,ve Done Enough

Monty, Visages, PAV4N, Strategy

Hardware

James BKS, The Big Hash

High Level

ODESZA

Behind The Sun

Quevedo, Linton

Ahora y Siempre

Phantoms, Big Wild

Firepit

LODATO, Kanice Robinson

Dreamer

Graham Lake, Avelino

Run em Down

Manga Saint Hilare, Jelani Blackman

Maybe Not

Young Franco, Jay Prince, Scrufizzer, Close Counters

Rollout

San Holo

All The Highs

FKA twigs, Shygirl

papi bones

Lane 8, Arctic Lake

All I Want

IDK, Denzel Curry

Dog Food

Nas

40-16 Building

Harry Stone

Daydreaming

Bad Bunny, Bomba Estereo

Ojitos Lindos

Flume, Caroline Polachek

Sirens

Trinidad Cardona, Davido, Aisha

Hayya Hayya

Central Cee

Obsessed With You

Labrinth

Lift Off

ROLE MODEL

forever&more

Jack Harlow

Nail Tech

seeyousoon

FIX YOUR FACE

Smoke DZA, Girl Talk

Season

sadeyes, Lil Xtra, nothing,nowhere.

i'm not okay

Regents, Cartridge, Strategy

Heritage

Koffee

Pull Up

Bianca Costa

Ounana

Shenseea

Run Run

Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy

Voodoo

Baby Tate

Pedi

Pheelz, BNXN fka Buju

Finesse

Bad Boy Timz, Olamide

Skelele

Scelti da Goal