FIFA 23 soundtrack: colonna sonora, canzoni e artisti

Uno dei classici, per gli appassionati di FIFA, di anno in anno è l'aspetto legato alla colonna sonora del gioco, che porta tutti i videogiocatori a riconoscere questa o l'altra canzone in contesti di vita quotidiana.
In FIFA 23 saranno oltre 100 i brani presenti, tra cui quelli dei Stromae, Bad Bunny e di Labrinth: "FIFA 23 sfida i generi".
QUANDO ESCE LA SOUNDTRACK DI FIFA 23?
La colonna sonora di FIFA 23 è già disponibile in streaming su Spotify.
QUALI CANZONI SONO PRESENTI?
Gli oltre 100 brani raccolgono musicalità differenti tra loro: ci saranno 57 nuove melodie pensate proprio per FIFA 23, di artisti come Phoenix, ODESZA e Flume.
Quest'anno, inoltre, i giocatori potranno mostrare il loro sostegno ai musicisti attraverso le divise presenti in FIFA Ultimate Team, sbloccabili dal 27 settembre, che rappresentano proprio la personalità di ciascun artista.
Potete leggere la colonna sonora completa qui sotto.
Artista
Canzone
Kungs, The Knocks
People
Phoenix, Ezra Koenig
Tonight
Bakermat
Madan (King)
Effy
Not Yours
Chappaqua Wrestling
Full Round Table
yunè pinku
DC Rot
Ark Woods
First Flight To Mars
Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius
Spitting Off the Edge of the World
Greentea Peng
Stuck In The Middle
Edd
Mama Used to Say
blackwave., Abhi The Nomad
a-okay
Stromae
Fils de joie
Biig Piig
FUN
Willow Kayne
White City
Sea Girls
Falling Apart
George FitzGerald, Panda Bear
Passed Tense
moa moa
Drive
Nia Archives
Forbidden Feelingz
Chase & Status, Takura
Don't Be Scared
Hak Baker
Bricks in the Wall
Watch the Ride, Emz
READY4DEM
Danger Mouse, Black Thought, Michael Kiwanuka
Aquamarine
Mall Grab, D Double E, Novelist
Times Change
Haich Ber Na
So Sick Of Me
Bonobo, O'Flynn
Otomo
Muddy Monk
Smthng
Luude, Dear Sunday
Wanna Stay
Bru-C
Playground
Wh0
Sunshine
Crooked Colours
Feel It
The Knocks, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
Walking On Water
Kojey Radical, Knucks
Payback
VENICE
Can't Sleep
Michael Calfan, Leo Stannard
Better
Denzel Curry, slowthai
Zatoichi
Gardina, MC Spyda, Selecta J-Man
Disturb Them
Lous and The Yakuza
Kisé
ROSALIA
SAOKO
Cryalot
Hurt Me
Tseba, Electric Fields
Must Be Love
Hayden James, Cassian, Elderbrook
On Your Own
SOHN
M.I.A.
SOFY
Big Talk
Daniela Lalita
Tenia Razon
Moksi, Diede
T.T.Y.N.
LYAM, Wiki
The Reapers
MILKBLOOD
DISCO CLOSURE
Pongo
Kuzola
Joy Club, TIEKS
Lifted
Remi Wolf
Quiet On Set
Disclosure, RAYE
Waterfall
AC Slater, Bleu Clair, Moksi, Kate Wild
Green Light
Trueno, Victor Heredia
TERRA ZANTA
Eunique
MAN NENNT MICH
P Money, Whiney
Sorry I'm Not Sorry
Sampa the Great, Angelique Kidjo
Let Me Be Great
Alewya
Jagna
Doss
Look
Nightmares On Wax, OSHUN
Breathe In
Nathan Day
Hello Alien
Ibeyi, Pa Salieu
Made of Gold
Gorgon City, DRAMA
You,ve Done Enough
Monty, Visages, PAV4N, Strategy
Hardware
James BKS, The Big Hash
High Level
ODESZA
Behind The Sun
Quevedo, Linton
Ahora y Siempre
Phantoms, Big Wild
Firepit
LODATO, Kanice Robinson
Dreamer
Graham Lake, Avelino
Run em Down
Manga Saint Hilare, Jelani Blackman
Maybe Not
Young Franco, Jay Prince, Scrufizzer, Close Counters
Rollout
San Holo
All The Highs
FKA twigs, Shygirl
papi bones
Lane 8, Arctic Lake
All I Want
IDK, Denzel Curry
Dog Food
Nas
40-16 Building
Harry Stone
Daydreaming
Bad Bunny, Bomba Estereo
Ojitos Lindos
Flume, Caroline Polachek
Sirens
Trinidad Cardona, Davido, Aisha
Hayya Hayya
Central Cee
Obsessed With You
Labrinth
Lift Off
ROLE MODEL
forever&more
Jack Harlow
Nail Tech
seeyousoon
FIX YOUR FACE
Smoke DZA, Girl Talk
Season
sadeyes, Lil Xtra, nothing,nowhere.
i'm not okay
Regents, Cartridge, Strategy
Heritage
Koffee
Pull Up
Bianca Costa
Ounana
Shenseea
Run Run
Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy
Voodoo
Baby Tate
Pedi
Pheelz, BNXN fka Buju
Finesse
Bad Boy Timz, Olamide
Skelele