Club World Cup new signings GFXGetty/GOAL
GOAL

Mondiale per Club, tutti i giocatori convocati delle 32 squadre: rose e lista dei partecipanti

Mondiale per ClubManchester CityJuventusAl-AinAl Ahly SCInter Miami CFMonterreyInterPalmeirasFC PortoFlamengoChelseaEsperanceWydad CasablancaRiver PlateUrawa Red DiamondsFluminenseUlsan HD FCMamelodi Sundowns FCBorussia DortmundBayern MonacoAuckland City FCParis Saint-GermainAtletico MadridBoca JuniorsBenficaReal MadridAl HilalPachucaSalisburgoBotafogo RJSeattle Sounders FC

Dall'Inter alla Juventus, passando per Bayern, City, Real e Chelsea: chi sono i giocatori che partecipano al Mondiale per Club 2025.

