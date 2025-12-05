L'Inno dei Mondiali 2026: chi lo canta, come si chiama, testo e traduzione in italiano

"Dignity for the weak in the arms of the brave

To the ones we lost and the souls they saved

One thing unites us, and the best is yet to come

We know who we are and what must be done

Despite the fury, the hope, the hate

If the devil rides, we will make him wait

Love is the law, and it's raging like a fire

You've got the ball, and you're driven by desire (ooh)

Aim high, fly by, destiny's in front of you (ooh)

It's a beautiful game, and the dream is coming true

One love, one kind, this life's in love with you (ooh)

You chase the sun, and the world will run with you

Cuando el diablo nos mire, tendremos valor (valor, oh)

A pesar de la furia y del rencor

Nuestra ley es amor y arde como el fuego que veo

No habrá dolor porque ganamos con deseo (ooh)

Aim high, fly by, destiny's in front of you (ooh)

It's a beautiful game, and the dream is coming true

One love, one kind, this life's in love with you (ooh)

You chase the sun, and the world will run with you (ooh)

Feel the light of seven billion eyes (ooh)

We're justified, and it's our time

Feel the light of seven billion eyes (ooh)

We're justified, and it's our time

Dignity for the weak in the arms of the brave

To the ones we lost and the souls they saved".