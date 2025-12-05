Pubblicità
Robbie Williams Nicole Scherzinger World Cup 2026 drawGetty Images
Claudio D'Amato

L'Inno dei Mondiali 2026: chi lo canta, come si chiama, testo e traduzione in italiano

La voce dell'inno dei Mondiali del 2026, il titolo della canzone e il testo (con traduzione in italiano) della colonna sonora dell'edizione centro/nord-americana del torneo iridato.

  • COME SI CHIAMA L'INNO DEI MONDIALI 2026: IL TITOLO

    Il titolo della canzone che fungerà da inno dei Mondiali 2026 è 'Desire', in italiano 'Desiderio'.

  • CHI CANTA L'INNO DEI MONDIALI 2026?

    La voce di 'Desire', inno dei Mondiali 2026, è Robbie Williams: il cantante inglese, FIFA music ambassador, in occasione del Mondiale per Club giocato lo scorso giugno ha presentato il brano insieme a Laura Pausini, mentre durante la cerimonia del sorteggio dei gironi di Washington si è esibito in duetto con Nicole Scherzinger.

  • INNO MONDIALI 2026: IL TESTO DI 'DESIRE'

    "Dignity for the weak in the arms of the brave

    To the ones we lost and the souls they saved

    One thing unites us, and the best is yet to come

    We know who we are and what must be done

    Despite the fury, the hope, the hate

    If the devil rides, we will make him wait

    Love is the law, and it's raging like a fire

    You've got the ball, and you're driven by desire (ooh)

    Aim high, fly by, destiny's in front of you (ooh)

    It's a beautiful game, and the dream is coming true

    One love, one kind, this life's in love with you (ooh)

    You chase the sun, and the world will run with you

    Cuando el diablo nos mire, tendremos valor (valor, oh)

    A pesar de la furia y del rencor

    Nuestra ley es amor y arde como el fuego que veo

    No habrá dolor porque ganamos con deseo (ooh)

    Aim high, fly by, destiny's in front of you (ooh)

    It's a beautiful game, and the dream is coming true

    One love, one kind, this life's in love with you (ooh)

    You chase the sun, and the world will run with you (ooh)

    Feel the light of seven billion eyes (ooh)

    We're justified, and it's our time

    Feel the light of seven billion eyes (ooh)

    We're justified, and it's our time

    Dignity for the weak in the arms of the brave

    To the ones we lost and the souls they saved".

  • TESTO INNO MONDIALI 2026: TRADUZIONE IN ITALIANO

    "Dignità per i deboli tra le braccia dei coraggiosi

    A coloro che abbiamo perso e alle anime che hanno salvato

    Una cosa ci unisce e il meglio deve ancora venire

    Sappiamo chi siamo e cosa deve essere fatto

    Nonostante la furia, la speranza di raggiungere l’apice

    Se il diavolo arriva, non lo faremo aspettare

    L’amore al rallentatore divampa come un fuoco

    Hai la palla e sei guidato dal desiderio

    Oh-oh, oh-oh

    Punta in alto, vola via

    Il destino è davanti a te (Oh-oh, oh-oh)

    È un gioco bellissimo e il sogno si sta avverando (Fifa calcio, Fifa)

    Un amore, un tipo

    Questa vita è innamorata di te (Oh-oh, oh-oh)

    Le tue possibilità sono nel mondo, correranno con te

    Quando il diavolo ci guarda, avremo valore

    Nonostante la furia e il rancore

    La nostra legge è l’amore e brucia come il fuoco che vedo

    Non avrà dolore perché vinciamo con il desiderio

    Oh-oh, oh-oh

    Punta in alto, vola via

    Il destino è davanti a te (Oh-oh, oh-oh)

    È un gioco bellissimo e il sogno si sta avverando (Fifa calcio, Fifa)

    Un amore, un tipo

    Questa vita è innamorata di te (Oh-oh, oh-oh)

    Le tue possibilità sono nel mondo, correranno con te

    Senti la luce di sette miliardi di occhi (Oh-oh, oh-oh)

    Ci giustifichiamo ed ecco un pareggio

    Senti la luce di sette miliardi di occhi (Oh-oh, oh-oh)

    Ci giustifichiamo ed ecco un pareggio

    Dignità per i deboli tra le braccia dei coraggiosi

    A quelli che abbiamo perso e alle anime che hanno salvato".

  • IL VIDEO DI 'DESIRE', INNO DEI MONDIALI 2026