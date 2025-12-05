Getty Images
L'Inno dei Mondiali 2026: chi lo canta, come si chiama, testo e traduzione in italiano
Pubblicità
COME SI CHIAMA L'INNO DEI MONDIALI 2026: IL TITOLO
Il titolo della canzone che fungerà da inno dei Mondiali 2026 è 'Desire', in italiano 'Desiderio'.
CHI CANTA L'INNO DEI MONDIALI 2026?
La voce di 'Desire', inno dei Mondiali 2026, è Robbie Williams: il cantante inglese, FIFA music ambassador, in occasione del Mondiale per Club giocato lo scorso giugno ha presentato il brano insieme a Laura Pausini, mentre durante la cerimonia del sorteggio dei gironi di Washington si è esibito in duetto con Nicole Scherzinger.
- PubblicitàPubblicità
INNO MONDIALI 2026: IL TESTO DI 'DESIRE'
"Dignity for the weak in the arms of the brave
To the ones we lost and the souls they saved
One thing unites us, and the best is yet to come
We know who we are and what must be done
Despite the fury, the hope, the hate
If the devil rides, we will make him wait
Love is the law, and it's raging like a fire
You've got the ball, and you're driven by desire (ooh)
Aim high, fly by, destiny's in front of you (ooh)
It's a beautiful game, and the dream is coming true
One love, one kind, this life's in love with you (ooh)
You chase the sun, and the world will run with you
Cuando el diablo nos mire, tendremos valor (valor, oh)
A pesar de la furia y del rencor
Nuestra ley es amor y arde como el fuego que veo
No habrá dolor porque ganamos con deseo (ooh)
Aim high, fly by, destiny's in front of you (ooh)
It's a beautiful game, and the dream is coming true
One love, one kind, this life's in love with you (ooh)
You chase the sun, and the world will run with you (ooh)
Feel the light of seven billion eyes (ooh)
We're justified, and it's our time
Feel the light of seven billion eyes (ooh)
We're justified, and it's our time
Dignity for the weak in the arms of the brave
To the ones we lost and the souls they saved".
TESTO INNO MONDIALI 2026: TRADUZIONE IN ITALIANO
"Dignità per i deboli tra le braccia dei coraggiosi
A coloro che abbiamo perso e alle anime che hanno salvato
Una cosa ci unisce e il meglio deve ancora venire
Sappiamo chi siamo e cosa deve essere fatto
Nonostante la furia, la speranza di raggiungere l’apice
Se il diavolo arriva, non lo faremo aspettare
L’amore al rallentatore divampa come un fuoco
Hai la palla e sei guidato dal desiderio
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Punta in alto, vola via
Il destino è davanti a te (Oh-oh, oh-oh)
È un gioco bellissimo e il sogno si sta avverando (Fifa calcio, Fifa)
Un amore, un tipo
Questa vita è innamorata di te (Oh-oh, oh-oh)
Le tue possibilità sono nel mondo, correranno con te
Quando il diavolo ci guarda, avremo valore
Nonostante la furia e il rancore
La nostra legge è l’amore e brucia come il fuoco che vedo
Non avrà dolore perché vinciamo con il desiderio
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Punta in alto, vola via
Il destino è davanti a te (Oh-oh, oh-oh)
È un gioco bellissimo e il sogno si sta avverando (Fifa calcio, Fifa)
Un amore, un tipo
Questa vita è innamorata di te (Oh-oh, oh-oh)
Le tue possibilità sono nel mondo, correranno con te
Senti la luce di sette miliardi di occhi (Oh-oh, oh-oh)
Ci giustifichiamo ed ecco un pareggio
Senti la luce di sette miliardi di occhi (Oh-oh, oh-oh)
Ci giustifichiamo ed ecco un pareggio
Dignità per i deboli tra le braccia dei coraggiosi
A quelli che abbiamo perso e alle anime che hanno salvato".
- PubblicitàPubblicità
IL VIDEO DI 'DESIRE', INNO DEI MONDIALI 2026
Pubblicità