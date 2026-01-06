Dove vedere Parma-Inter oggi in tv: tutti i canali per seguire la sfida questa sera

DAZN

Oltre a DAZN, che trasmette tutta la Serie A in diretta tv e streaming, Parma-Inter si può vedere questa sera anche su Sky, Sky Go e NOW.

La partita di questa sera è infatti una delle tre in co-esclusiva: per seguire Parma-Inter tramite Sky, Sky Go e NOW basta accedere ai canali numero 201, 202, 213 e 251, ovvero Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K (per chi è in possesso di una tv 4K) e Sky Sport.