lautaro martinez inter bologna 4 gennaio 2026Getty Images
GOAL

Dove vedere Parma-Inter oggi in tv: tutti i canali per seguire la sfida questa sera

Tra le partite di scena questa sera alle 20:45 anche quella tra Inter e Parma: il match non è in chiaro, ma solo in abbonamento.

  • PARMA-INTER GRATIS QUESTA SERA?

    DAZN propone alcune partite in chiaro per tutti, anche per i non abbonati: Parma-Inter, però, non è una di queste gare.

    Per seguire la sfida di questa sera è necessario un abbonamento a pagamento, così da assistere all'evento tra l'altro in contemporanea con Lazio-Fiorentina e Torino-Udinese.

  • PARMA-INTER PROBABILI FORMAZIONI

    PARMA (4-3-2-1): Corvi; Delprato, Circati, Valenti, Valeri; Bernabé, Keita, Sorensen; Benedyczak, Ondrejka; Pellegrino. All. Cuesta.

    Squalificati: nessuno | Indisponibili: Frigan, Ndiaye, Suzuki

    Ballottaggi: Delprato 55%-Britschgi 45%, Ondrejka 55%-Oristanio 45%, Benedyczak 60%-Cutrone 40%

    INTER (3-5-2): Sommer; Akanji, De Vrij, Bastoni; Luis Henrique, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro. All. Chivu.

    Squalificati: nessuno | Indisponibili: Darmian, Diouf, Di Gennaro, Dumfries, Frattesi, Palacios

    Ballottaggi: De Vrij 60%-Bisseck 40%, Mkhitaryan 60%-Zielinski 40%, Thuram  55%-Pio Esposito 45%

  • PARMA-INTER DOVE VEDERLA STASERA

    • DAZN
    • Sky
    • Sky Go
    • NOW

    Oltre a DAZN, che trasmette tutta la Serie A in diretta tv e streaming, Parma-Inter si può vedere questa sera anche su Sky, Sky Go e NOW.

    La partita di questa sera è infatti una delle tre in co-esclusiva: per seguire Parma-Inter tramite Sky, Sky Go e NOW basta accedere ai canali numero 201, 202, 213 e 251, ovvero Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K (per chi è in possesso di una tv 4K) e Sky Sport.

  • TUTTE LE PARTITE DI OGGI IN TV

    18.30 Napoli-Verona (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

    18.30 Bologna-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

    20.00 Barcellona-Athletic (Supercoppa di Spagna) - CRONACHE DI SPOGLIATOIO

    20.30 Manchester City-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

    20.30 Fulham-Chelsea (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

    20.30 Crystal Palace-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW

    20.30 Bournemouth-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW

    20.30 Brentford-Sunderland (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW

    20.45 Parma-Inter (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

    20.45 Lazio-Fiorentina (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

    20.45 Torino-Udinese (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 2 (canale 215 Sky)

    21.15 Burnley-Manchester United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX e NOW

    21.15 Newcastle-Leeds (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

