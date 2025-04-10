Lamine Yamal Robert Lewandowski BarcelonaGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

« Il doit attendre d'avoir 18 ans ! » - Lewandowski veut faire la fête avec Lamine Yamal

L. YamalR. LewandowskiFC BarceloneLaLigaLigue des Champions

Lamine Yamal brille avec Barcelone, et Robert Lewandowski a révélé comment il prévoit de célébrer avec lui.

L'article continue ci-dessous

L'article continue ci-dessous

L'article continue ci-dessous

L'article continue ci-dessous
  • Lewa révèle comment il célébrera avec Yamal
  • Dansera seulement avec Yamal après ses 18 ans
  • A oublié combien de buts il a marqué cette saison
Suivez GOAL sur WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will be named the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Best Player of the Season?

Stan Sport AU logo
24469 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Watch all UCL matches on Stan Sport

Prochain match: