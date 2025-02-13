Manchester City v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off First LegGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Bellingham, la kryptonite de Man City !

Real MadridManchester CityManchester City vs Real MadridLigue des Champions

Le Real Madrid établit un record en Ligue des Champions grâce au but de dernière minute de Jude Bellingham contre Manchester City.

  • Madrid établit un record en Ligue des champions
  • Bellingham a marqué un but tardif
  • Madrid a battu Man City 3-2
