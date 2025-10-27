FIFPRO revealed the 26-player shortlist on Monday, a week before the unveiling of the final team on Nov. 3, and it is no shock that representatives from the England, Brazil and Nigeria sides that all enjoyed continental triumphs this past summer made the cut. Russo is one of nine players to be nominated after winning Euro 2025, with there also room for the recently retired Lionesses pair of Earps and Millie Bright.

Marta is the sole member of Brazil's Copa America side on the list, though she is joined by compatriot Debinha, while Michelle Alozie flies the flag for Nigeria, winners of this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

There are some surprise omissions, though, with Caldentey certainly the most notable. The 29-year-old was outstanding for Arsenal last season, helping them to win an unprecedented Champions League title while collecting the Women's Super League Player of the Year and the PFA Player of the Year awards, the latter voted for by her peers. However, despite continuing her good form at Euro 2025 and scoring in the final, she has not made this list.

Rasheedat Ajibade, Player of the Tournament at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Chiamaka Nnadozie, the Golden Glove winner, are other shock absentees after helping Nigeria triumph on the continent, with the inclusion of just one member of Brazil's Copa America team also a real surprise.

Claudia Pina and Caroline Graham Hansen, both outstanding for treble-winning Barcelona this past year, are other names that many would've expected to see shortlisted, as is that of Temwa Chawinga, the NWSL Player of the Year for 2024.