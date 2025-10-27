Getty Images/GOAL
Alessia Russo, Aitana Bonmati, Mary Earps among nominees for 2025 FIFPRO Women's World 11, as 11 Lionesses named on shortlist - but no USWNT representation
FIFPRO Women's World 11 shortlist revealed
FIFPRO revealed the 26-player shortlist on Monday, a week before the unveiling of the final team on Nov. 3, and it is no shock that representatives from the England, Brazil and Nigeria sides that all enjoyed continental triumphs this past summer made the cut. Russo is one of nine players to be nominated after winning Euro 2025, with there also room for the recently retired Lionesses pair of Earps and Millie Bright.
Marta is the sole member of Brazil's Copa America side on the list, though she is joined by compatriot Debinha, while Michelle Alozie flies the flag for Nigeria, winners of this year's Africa Cup of Nations.
There are some surprise omissions, though, with Caldentey certainly the most notable. The 29-year-old was outstanding for Arsenal last season, helping them to win an unprecedented Champions League title while collecting the Women's Super League Player of the Year and the PFA Player of the Year awards, the latter voted for by her peers. However, despite continuing her good form at Euro 2025 and scoring in the final, she has not made this list.
Rasheedat Ajibade, Player of the Tournament at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Chiamaka Nnadozie, the Golden Glove winner, are other shock absentees after helping Nigeria triumph on the continent, with the inclusion of just one member of Brazil's Copa America team also a real surprise.
Claudia Pina and Caroline Graham Hansen, both outstanding for treble-winning Barcelona this past year, are other names that many would've expected to see shortlisted, as is that of Temwa Chawinga, the NWSL Player of the Year for 2024.
FIFPRO Women's World 11 nominees
Goalkeepers: Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham/Germany), Mary Earps (Paris Saint-Germain/England), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea, England)
Defenders: Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash/Nigeria), Ona Batlle (Barcelona/Spain), Millie Bright (Chelsea/England), Lucy Bronze (Chelsea/England), Olga Carmona (Real Madrid & Paris Saint-Germain/Spain), Ellie Carpenter (Lyon & Chelsea/Australia), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City/England), Leah Williamson (Arsenal/England)
Midfielders: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona/Spain), Ghizlane Chebbak (Badalona & Al-Hilal/Morocco), Debinha (Kansas City Current/Brazil), Patri Guijarro (Barcelona/Spain), Vicky Lopez (Barcelona/Spain), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/Spain), Ella Toone (Manchester United/England), Keira Walsh (Barcelona & Chelsea/England).
Forwards: Michelle Agyemang (Arsenal & Brighton/England), Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride/Zambia), Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid/Colombia), Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid/Spain), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City & Arsenal/England), Marta (Orlando Pride/Brazil), Alessia Russo (Arsenal/England)
How the FIFPRO World 11 shortlist is produced
FIFPRO's World 11 is voted for by professional footballers from all around the globe, with a digital voting form asking players to pick three names who they believe were the most outstanding goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards based on performances from Aug. 11, 2024, to Aug. 3, 2025.
Players must have played in at least 20 official matches during that time period in order to be eligible, meaning stars like Lauren James, Vivianne Miedema and Naomi Girma could not receive votes for the 2025 FIFPRO World 11.
All three players had high points last season, with Miedema scoring some big goals for new club Man City, James helping England to win Euro 2025 and Girma playing her part in Chelsea's treble-winning campaign after signing for the Blues for a record-breaking fee back in January. However, injuries limited the trio from hitting the 20-game mark in the period in question.
Winners to be announced next week
On Nov. 3, the official FIFPRO World 11 for 2025 will be revealed, The three defenders, three midfielders, three forwards and one goalkeeper who receive the most votes will make the FIFPRO XI, with the final spot to be awarded to the outfield player with the next-most votes.
