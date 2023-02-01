Ziyech stranded at Chelsea! PSG fail with loan transfer appeal after deadline day chaos

Hakim Ziyech will not join Paris Saint-Germain on loan after they failed to get approval from the French league, leaving him stranded at Chelsea.

Ziyech to PSG looked a done deal

Move collapsed due to paperwork issues

PSG's appeal to LFP rejected on Wednesday

WHAT HAPPENED? France's Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) legal committee met on Wednesday to discuss the move, but they decided against approving the loan deal for the Morocco international. PSG and Chelsea had reached an agreement late on deadline day, but the move collapsed due to the incorrect submission of documents.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are thought to have sent the wrong paperwork as many as three times, GOAL revealed earlier on Wednesday, causing PSG to launch an appeal which has now been rejected. The result sees Ziyech, who had flown to Paris to complete his medical and finalise the move, stranded in west London. The Chelsea winger is left without any promise of game time given the multiple offensive reinforcements brought in by Todd Boehly this winter, none more so than the British record transfer of Enzo Fernandez at the 11th hour on Tuesday.

WHAT NEXT? While Ziyech will be forced to play out the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign with Chelsea, PSG manager Christophe Galtier will be without his long-sought-after forward signing, which could prove costly given the recent injury woes of star man Neymar.