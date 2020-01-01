Zaha not expecting to leave Crystal Palace before transfer deadline, says Hodgson

The winger has made an excellent start to the season and his manager doesn't think he will leave before Monday's deadline

Roy Hodgson expects talisman Wilfried Zaha will still be at when the transfer window closes on Monday.

Zaha has made an excellent start to the season, scoring the only goal of the game against before coming up with a match-winning double in a 3-1 Premier League victory at .

The international has frequently been the subject of speculation that he could leave Selhurst Park for a second time. have been strongly linked in the past, while former club Man Utd are on the hunt for a new right winger.

Yet Palace boss Hodgson is optimistic the 27-year-old forward will not be on the move.

Hodgson said: "I have been told, and I think Wilf has had it made clear to him, that we are not interested in late bids.

"If it was going to happen, it would need to happen in a time frame which would give us a chance to see what we would want to do with the money.

"So close to the end of the transfer window, I would certainly hope it will not happen now and I want to continue working with him."

Free agent Nathaniel Clyne has been training with Palace following his release from Liverpool , and he could be set to sign a deal with the club where he started his career.

"We believe and hope he is getting back to his best," Hodgson said of the right-back.

"In the coming days, we will reassess because it is a position where we are not covered at the moment because the young lad [Nathan Ferguson] we brought in to play in that position is still struggling with a knee injury.

"There is an opportunity I think for someone like Nathaniel to come into the club if that is what everyone at the club wants and thinks is the right thing to do. Certainly I have been impressed."

Palace return to action with a trip to in the Premier League on Saturday. Blues boss Frank Lampard has confirmed Christian Pulisic will be on the bench for the first time this season , but summer signing Hakim Ziyech is still available.