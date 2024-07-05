How to watch today's New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The New York Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox to start a high-voltage MLB battle on July 05, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

The New York Yankees are in second place in the tough AL East division with a record of 54–35 overall and 24–17 at home. The team is third in terms of runs per game (5.02) as well as slugging percentage ( .428), which shows how talented they are at hitting.

The Boston Red Sox are in third spot in the AL East, just behind them. They have a solid overall record of 47–39 and an amazing away record of 27–16. The Red Sox are very excellent, even though they are behind the Yankees. They are ranked 11th in runs per game (4.67), and they are ranked seventh with slugging percentage ( .418).

New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time

The New York Yankees will square off against the Boston Red Sox in a thrilling MLB action on July 05, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Yankee Stadium, in Bronx, New York.

Date July 05, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET Venue Yankee Stadium Location Bronx, New York

How to watch New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying MLB matchup between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox live on MLBN TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into NESN, and YES Channels.

New York Yankees Team News

DH Giancarlo Stanton has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to his left hamstring strain.

RHP Ian Hamilton is added to the 15-day injured list because of a lat injury.

RHP Cody Poteet is ruled out for 15 days because of his tricep strain.

Boston Red Sox Team News

INF Vaughn Grissom has been added to the 10-day injured list due to a hamstring injury.

RHP Bryan Mata will remain unavailable for 15 days due to a right hamstring strain.

INF Trevor Story is placed on the 60-day injured list because of his left shoulder injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox in MLB matchups: