How to watch today's New York Yankees vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The New York Yankees are ready to host the New York Mets to begin a high-voltage two-game series on July 23, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET.

The New York Yankees have a record of 60–42 overall and 27–21 at home. With 146 home runs, which is an average of 1.4 per game, they are second in the big leagues.

As a whole, the New York Mets are 51-48, and on the road, they are 25-22. In games in which they haven't given up a home run, they maintain a strong 24-10 record.

This is the third time this season that these two sides will encounter each other.

New York Yankees vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch Time

The thrilling MLB matchup between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets will happen on July 23, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET, at Yankee Stadium, in Bronx, New York.

Date July 23, 2024 Time 7:05 pm ET Venue Yankee Stadium Location Bronx, New York

How to watch New York Yankees vs New York Mets Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying MLB matchup between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets live on SiriusXM TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

New York Yankees vs New York Mets Team News

New York Yankees Team News

C Jose Trevino has been added to the 10-day injured list due to his left quad strain.

DH Giancarlo Stanton is ruled out of the team for 10 days because of his left hamstring strain.

RHP Ian Hamilton will remain unavailable for 15 days due to a lat injury.

New York Mets Team News

RHP Sean Reid-Foley is sidelined from the team's lineup for 15 days because of a shoulder injury.

RHP Reed Garrett is added to the 15-day injured list due to an elbow inflammation.

RHP Kodai Senga has been transferred to the 60-day injured list with a shoulder injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets in MLB matchups: