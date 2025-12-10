How to watch Yale vs UAlbany NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Riding a six-game winning streak, Yale Bulldogs returns to action with a home matchup against UIC on Sunday, Dec. 7, before heading to the MassMutual Center for a neutral-site showdown with UAlbany Great Danes in the MGM Springfield Basketball Hall of Fame Classic on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs are off to a red-hot 10–1 start and sit atop the Ivy League standings. They just handled UIC 80–66 at home, adding to a recent run that includes a dominant 79–61 victory over Brown, a blowout 117–53 win against Saint Mary’s, and a tight 77–74 triumph over Vermont. Yale has looked every bit like a team hitting its stride early in the season.

Albany, meanwhile, has had a tougher go at 3–7 and currently sits seventh in the America East. The Great Danes are coming off a rough 93–65 road loss to Columbia. Before that, they grabbed a comfortable 90–62 win over SUNO but followed it with setbacks against Fordham (88–68) and Colgate (69–67). UAlbany has shown flashes, but consistency has been their biggest hurdle.

Yale vs UAlbany: Date and tip-off time

The Yale Bulldogs will face off against the UAlbany Great Danes in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

Date Tuesday, December 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York, New York

How to watch Yale vs UAlbany on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bulldogs and the Great Danes live on ESPN U nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Yale vs UAlbany team news & key performers

Yale Bulldogs team news

Yale has been lighting up scoreboards, putting up 86.7 points per game while holding opponents to 70.1. The Bulldogs knock down an impressive 53% of their shots and average 33.8 rebounds per outing. Their ball movement stands out as well, with 17.6 assists per game. Defensively, Yale chips in 3.5 blocks and 6.1 steals a night. N. Townsend has been the engine of their attack, pouring in 17.4 points per game on 53.3% shooting and hitting nearly 80% from the stripe.

UAlbany Great Danes team news

Albany counters with 75 points per game offensively, but they’ve been giving up 73.7 on the defensive side. The Great Danes shoot 46% from the floor and actually hold a slight edge on the glass at 36.7 rebounds per contest. They also hand out 16 assists per game, along with 3.3 blocks and a strong 8.4 steals defensively. A. Lindsey has been their go-to scorer, averaging 14.7 points on 43.1% shooting and an 80% clip at the free-throw line.