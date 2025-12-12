How to watch Xavier vs Missouri State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Xavier Musketeers will take on the Missouri State Bears to start the high-voltage NCAAM game on December 12, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Xavier averages 78.7 points per game, while Missouri State is close behind with 78.6. Missouri State allows 73.9 points per game, whereas Xavier allows 72.9. However, Missouri State outperforms Xavier in terms of field goal efficiency, shooting 45.9% as opposed to Xavier’s 42.5%.

Xavier leads Missouri State on the boards with 33.5 rebounds per game, compared to Missouri State's 32.6, and 18.5 assists per game, compared to Missouri State's 14.9.

Xavier Musketeers vs Missouri State Bears: Date and tip-off time

The thrilling NCAAM game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Missouri State Bears is set to take place on December 12, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date December 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Cintas Center Location Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch Xavier Musketeers vs Missouri State Bears on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Xavier Musketeers and the Missouri State Bears live on:

TV channel: TruTV

TruTV Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Xavier Musketeers team news

Tre Carroll leads the offense with 17.3 points per game, shooting 63.6% from the free-throw line and 48.6% from the field.

Filip Borovicanin averages 7.0 rebounds per game, comprising 5.5 on defense and 1.5 on offense.

Malik Messina-Moore averages 28.7 minutes per game, dishing up 4.3 assists while making just 0.9 turnovers.

Missouri State Bears team news

Keith Palek has been averaging 16.8 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 68.8% from the line.

Michael Osei-Bonsu contributes 7.1 rebounds, including 3.4 offensive and 3.7 defensive.

Tyrique Brooks shoots 25.0% from the field and contributes 1.9 points, 0.7 assists, and 0.7 rebounds.

Xavier Musketeers and Missouri State Bears head-to-head record

Xavier defeated Missouri State 59–56 in a close defensive struggle in their previous encounter in 2019, and this game may follow the same pattern. In order to maintain a low score and valuable possessions, both teams may once more rely on physical defense and half-court execution.

Missouri State will try to turn the tide by finishing stronger and taking advantage of any scoring droughts from Xavier, but Xavier may go ahead late if they remain composed in crucial situations, as they have in the past.