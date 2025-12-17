How to watch Xavier vs Creighton NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Xavier will tip off its BIG EAST slate at home Wednesday night, welcoming Creighton to Cintas Center with both teams opening league play. The Musketeers come in rolling, riding a five-game winning streak and sitting at 8–3 overall. Historically, Xavier has handled conference openers well, posting an 8–4 mark in those games, and they’re fresh off a convincing 75–57 win over Missouri State that kept the momentum humming.

Creighton, meanwhile, has had an uneven start to the season. The Bluejays are 5–5 through their first 10 games and have struggled away from home, going just 1–4 outside Omaha. Their wins have come against South Dakota, Maryland Eastern Shore, North Dakota, Oregon, and Nicholls, while three of their five losses have been handed down by ranked opponents. With both teams starting with a clean slate in BIG EAST play, this matchup offers a chance for Creighton to steady the ship—or for Xavier to keep its hot streak alive.

Xavier vs Creighton: Date and tip-off time

The Xavier Musketeers will face off against the Creighton Bluejays in an exciting NCAAM game on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT at Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date Wednesday, December 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT Venue Cintas Center Location Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch Xavier vs Creighton on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Musketeers vs the Bluejays live on FS1nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Xavier vs Creighton team news & key performers

Xavier Musketeers team news

Xavier continues to get steady production from multiple angles, with sophomore Jovan Milićević pacing the way in the most recent outing by pouring in 17 points. Milićević has quietly become a key piece for the Musketeers, sitting third on the team in scoring at 12.9 points per game and ranking among the Big East’s best from deep, knocking down 2.5 three-pointers per night.

Senior Filip Borovićanin turned in one of the most complete performances of his career last Friday, finishing with 13 points, 11 rebounds, and a career-high eight assists. His all-around effort earned him a spot on the Big East Honor Roll for the second time this season. Graduate transfer Tre Carroll remains the engine of the offense, leading Xavier at 16.9 points per game, sixth-best in the conference, and standing as the lone Musketeer to reach double figures in every contest. Carroll also lit up the scoreboard earlier this month with a personal-best 30-point outburst against Cincinnati.

Running the show is senior Malik Messina-Moore, who has been one of the most careful and efficient floor generals in the country. He tops the Big East and ranks 15th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at an impressive 4.18. Overall, Xavier boasts four players averaging double-digit scoring, Carroll, Milićević, Roddie Anderson III (12.6 ppg), and All Wright (10.7 ppg)—giving the lineup balance and flexibility.

That depth shows up beyond the arc as well. The Musketeers are second in the Big East and 36th nationally in made three-pointers per game at 10.5, hitting double-digit triples in six of their last seven outings. When Xavier is spacing the floor and sharing the ball like this, they’re a tough team to slow down.

Creighton Bluejays team news

Creighton’s scoring load has largely been carried by fresh faces, with five of the team’s top six point producers being newcomers. Josh Dix sets the pace at 12.3 points per game, while Blake Harper chips in 9.2 points and pulls down 5.3 boards. Nik Graves has also made his presence felt, averaging 8.9 points and 3.2 assists per night.

Injuries, however, have slowed the continuity of the roster. The Bluejays’ most reliable returning player, Jackson McAndrew, along with key rotation pieces Hudson Greer and Josh Townley-Thomas, have collectively appeared in only nine games so far, limiting Creighton’s depth and rhythm.

As a team, the Bluejays are putting up 74.6 points per contest, shooting 44.2 percent from the floor. Their efficiency dips from long range at 32.5 percent, while they’ve been steady at the free-throw line, converting 74.2 percent of their chances.