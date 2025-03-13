How to watch today's Xavier Musketeers vs Marquette Golden Eagles NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Xavier vs Marquette NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 5 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (22-9) are set to battle the No. 4 seed Xavier Musketeers (21-10) in the Big East Tournament on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

Marquette enters this matchup looking to snap a rough stretch, having dropped two straight and three of its last five contests. Despite the recent skid, the Golden Eagles have built an impressive résumé with wins over Maryland, Purdue, Georgia, Wisconsin, Creighton, Georgetown (twice), and Villanova. However, they have also stumbled against Iowa State, Xavier, UConn (twice), St. John’s (twice), Creighton, and Villanova. A strong showing here could help them regain momentum heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Xavier, sitting at 21-10, boasts signature victories over Wake Forest, Villanova, UConn, Georgetown, and Creighton. However, the Musketeers have also endured tough losses to Michigan, Cincinnati, UConn, Marquette, Georgetown, St. John’s (twice), Creighton, and Villanova. For Xavier to bolster its tournament standing, standout performances from Zach Freemantle and Ryan Conwell will be crucial.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Xavier Musketeers vs. the Marquette Golden Eagles NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Xavier Musketeers vs Marquette Golden Eagles: Date and tip-off time

The Musketeers and the Eagles will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Date Thursday, March 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York City, New York

How to watch Xavier Musketeers vs Marquette Golden Eagles on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Musketeers and the Eagles on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Xavier Musketeers team news & key performers

Offensively, the Musketeers put up 77.7 points per game, shooting 46.5% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc. They also converted 79.3% of their free throws and ranked 149th in the nation with a 50.9 total rebounding rate. Senior forward Zach Freemantle leads the charge with his ability to score and crash the boards.

On the defensive end, Xavier allows 70.3 points per game while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting from the field and 33.4% from three-point range.

Marquette Golden Eagles news & key performers

Marquette counters with an offence averaging 76.9 points per game on 44.6% shooting overall and 32.5% from deep while hitting 72.4% of their free throws. However, rebounding has been a weak spot, as the Golden Eagles rank 236th in total rebounding percentage at 48.9.

Defensively, Marquette surrenders just 67.6 points per game, limiting opponents to 43.3% shooting from the floor and 31.3% from three-point land. Their ability to control the defensive end will be key in this critical Big East clash.