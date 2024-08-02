How to watch WWE Bash in Berlin: Date, start time, match card, TV channel and live stream

Here's all you need to know about how to tune into the biggest night of wrestling action ever held in Germany

WWE may have only just left Europe following Backlash France and Clash at the Castle: Scotland, but the famed promotion is already primed for a return this August when it descends upon Germany for Bash in Berlin.

It's the first supercard event on pay-per-view to be held in the central European nation, representing the latest visit abroad on a busy 2024 schedule. They've already travelled as far as Perth in Australia and back to the United States.

However, this latest stop across the Atlantic is poised to be another blockbuster affair between the stars of RAW and SmackDown. The latter brand also hosted its Friday night show the evening before in the German capital.

Throw in a special house show tour through the Netherlands, Belgium, and more in the buildup, and this latest PPV has all the hallmarks of another WWE classic in the making.

But when does it take place? How can you watch all the action unfold? Who is on the match card? Let GOAL answer these questions and more as we run you through our one-stop guide to watching the WWE Bash in Berlin.

What is WWE Bash in Berlin?

WWE Bash in Berlin is the name of an upcoming PPV supercard event set to be held by WWE. The event will take place in the German capital of Berlin, hence the name.

It will mark the promotion’s third visit to Europe this year, following Backlash France and Clash at the Castle: Scotland, and fifth outside of North America, following Elimination Chamber: Perth and King and Queen of the Ring.

Where will WWE Bash in Berlin take place?

WWE Bash in Berlin will take place on Saturday, August 31, at the Uber Arena in the Friedrichshain neighborhood of Berlin, Germany.

The venue opened in 2008 and is home to basketball team Alba Berlin and ice hockey outfit Eisbaren Berlin. It is also a regular stop for concert tours, with Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, and Genesis performing there in recent years.

Uber Arena will also host the 2024 edition of the Laver Cup later this year.

What time does WWE Bash in Berlin start?

United States 15:00 EST Germany 21:00 CEST

WWE Bash in Berlin is scheduled to begin at 15:00 EST in the United States, with a six-hour time difference between the Eastern Seaboard and Germany. The event will take place locally at 21:00 CEST.

How to watch WWE Bash in Berlin

Viewers in the United States can watch and livestream WWE Bash in Berlin through the promotion’s exclusive home of premium events, NBC’s Peacock TV service.

With complete undercard coverage, plus a host of other sports and entertainment coverage throughout the year, subscribers can enjoy a rich selection of options with Peacock. Customers can subscribe to Peacock Premium with ads for $5.99 per month and Peacock Premium Plus without ads for $11.99 per month.

Who is on the WWE Bash in Berlin match card?

As it stands, WWE has yet to confirm who will be on the WWE Bash in Berlin match card. Individual storylines and bouts will still play out over the next few months before matchups are decided.

However, you can bet that some of the biggest names from both SmackDown and RAW will be on the bill, particularly from SmackDown, as it ties in a regular show to the special supercard in Germany.

FAQs

What is the next WWE pay-per-view after WWE Bash in Berlin?

The next WWE pay-per-view after WWE Bash in Berlin in 2024 is scheduled to be Crown Jewel, which is set to be held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, November 2.

It marks the promotion’s return to the country just months after King and Queen of the Ring was held in Jeddah. It forms the latest part of WWE’s ten-year partnership with Saudi Arabia, having previously held the event there last year.

Will The Rock return to WWE in 2024?

After several years of only sporadic appearances following his move to a career in film and television, The Rock made a seismic return to the ring ahead of WrestleMania XL and subsequently topped the bill on night one.

Dwayne Johnson’s heel turn helped ease what many fans saw as an unneeded return, but his continued presence as a regular feature is unlikely this year as he shoots his latest film, The Smashing Machine.