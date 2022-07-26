Wright: If England's run to the Euro 2022 final doesn't change women's football, what are we doing?

The Arsenal legend says this Lionesses team must inspire the next generation of soccer stars

Ian Wright has called for England to change how they view women's football and young girls to get the same opportunities as boys after watching the Lionesses' run to the Euro 2022 final.

England crushed Sweden 4-0 in the semi-final, booking their spot in the final at Wembley against either Germany or France.

Having watched the evolution of the women's game over the last decade, Wright says it's time to give credit to England's current crop of stars while helping grow the game for those that are on their way up.

What did Wright say?

"Sweden didn’t take advantage of their chances. England’s goal settled them down. Scoring early in the second half felt like there was no way back," Wright told the BBC after the match.

"I’m delighted. I feel they needed to take those chances. We were on the back foot. We rode our luck. We romped away with it because we have quality and a great manager.

"Millie Bright has been brilliant in every game. Lessi, not Messi, for what she [Russo] has done when she comes on. I don’t know what she has to do to start a game.

"Whatever happens in the final, if the girls aren't allowed to play football in PE like the boys what are we doing? This will inspire a lot of people. If there’s no legacy after this what are we doing?"

Scott: Someone pinch me!

Former England right-back Alex Scott was also full of praise for the team, pointing to the fact numerous players have seized their moment in the spotlight.

England's 4-0 win was the largest margin of victory in a Euro semi-final, while Mead, Russo and Fran Kirby have all contributed to five goals each.

With a trip to Wembley looming, Scott is excited for what she believes will be a "special" day for the women's game in her home country.

"Is this real? Someone pinch me," she said. "England were frustrated in the opener, they blew away Norway, they were on the ropes against Spain and today England found a way back into the game and brushed Sweden aside. We’re off to Wembley. Come on.

"Every single game you’ve had different players step up. People questioned Rachel Daly, a big performance. Leah Williamson and Millie Bright were rock solid. Great performances from different individuals every game.

"The amount of investment that has gone into the women’s game. This team to get to Wembley is special, they deserve every accolade."