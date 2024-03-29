Wrexham vs Mansfield Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the League Two match between Wrexham and Mansfield, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will take on Mansfield in a League Two fixture at the Racecourse Ground on Friday. It will be a high profile top-of-the-table clash as Mansfield are league leaders and Wrexham are close behind in third place, with just three points between the two teams.

Mansfield have accumulated 73 points from 39 matches so far and have lost just one out of their last four fixtures. Wrexham have been putting up an equally good fight to be table-toppers recently, with just one loss in their last six games. The contest is expected to be a close fight between two teams who will give it their all.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wrexham vs Mansfield kick-off time

Date: March 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 am ET Venue: Racecourse Ground

The match will be played at the Racecourse Ground on Friday, with kick-off at 11 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Wrexham vs Mansfield online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube channels of the teams after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

Jacob Mendy, who had to depart early in the second half during the triumphant 3-1 visit to Grimsby Town, is under close observation due to a hamstring issue. Though the injury is not deemed severe, Mendy's participation against the league leaders remains uncertain.

On a positive note, James McClean is poised to rejoin the squad after serving a two-match suspension, potentially filling the gap should Mendy be sidelined. Callum McFadzean stands as an alternative, offering flexibility and depth to the side.

Wrexham predicted XI: Okonkwo, Bolton, Cleworth, O'Connell, Boyle, McClean, O'Connor, Cannon, Lee, Palmer, Mullin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lainton, Howard, McNicholas, Okonkwo, Hall Defenders: McFadzean, Tozer, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, O'Connell, Bolton, Boyle, Barnett, Cleworth, James Midfielders: Davies, Young, Evans, Forde, Cannon, O'Connor, Jones, Lee Forwards: Palmer, Mullin, Marriott, Dalby, Fletcher

Mansfield team news

George Williams and Callum Johnson are in the midst of recovering from their injuries and their availability for the match against Wrexham remains uncertain.

After an 11-month hiatus, Elliott Hewitt made his way back to the matchday squad last Saturday in the game against Colchester and might make his return to play on Good Friday.

Mansfield predicted XI: Pym; Bowery, Flint, Brunt, Cargill; Boateng, Reed, Quinn; Keillor-Dunn; Swan, Akins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pym, Flinders, Collin Defenders: McLaughlin, Hewitt, Kilgour, Cargill, Flint, Lewis, Cooper, Brunt Midfielders: Clarke, Maris, Macdonald, Quinn, Reed, Keillor-Dunn, Boateng Forwards: Akins, Bowery, Gale, Oates, Nichols, Swan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/11/23 Mansfield Town 1 - 2 Wrexham FA Cup 04/10/23 Mansfield Town 0 - 0 Wrexham League Two 20/04/13 Mansfield Town 1 - 0 Wrexham National League 05/04/13 Wrexham 2 - 1 Mansfield Town National League 21/04/12 Mansfield Town 2 - 0 Wrexham National League

Useful links