Wrexham vs Chesterfield: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Wrexham against Chesterfield in the National League on TV and online in the United States.

Wrexham are looking to go top of the National League standings when they face Chesterfield at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday.

With two games in hand, the Red Dragons can guarantee themselves automatic promotion to League Two by keeping it consistent with positive results going their way.

Putting aside the FA Trophy and FA Cup exits, Phil Parkinson's men are just two points behind league leaders Nottingham County and boast of a near-perfect record this season as Wrexham aim to make it four wins in as many games after beating Dorking Wanderers 3-1 on Saturday.

Fifth-placed Chesterfield come into the tie after a 1-0 home defeat against Oldham Athletic, but are one of the two teams - apart from Notts County - to have picked up three points in a league game against Wrexham this season.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US as well as how to stream live online.

Wrexham vs Chesterfield date & kick-off time

Game: Wrexham vs Chesterfield Date: February 28, 2023 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET Venue: Racecourse Ground, Wrexham

How to watch Wrexham vs Chesterfield on TV & live stream online

The game will not be shown in the United States (U.S.).

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A N/A

Wrexham team news & squad

Bryce Hosannah is out injured, as Anthony Forde will likely continue at right-wing back.

New signing Ryan Barnett may get the nod after being named on the bench in the win over Dorking Wanderers.

Paul Mullin is fresh for the tie after Parkinson withdrew the forward early after he scored in his fifth successive league game in the last outing.

Wrexham possible XI: Lainton; Forde, Cleworth, Tozer, Tunnicliffe, Mendy; Young, Jones, Lee; Mullin, Palmer

Position Players Goalkeepers Lainton, Howard, Calderbank-Park, Watson Defenders O'Connell, Tozer, Lennon, Cleworth, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, Butler, McFadzean, Mendy, Hall-Johnson Midfielders O'Connor, Cannon, Young, J. Jones, Davies, Austin, Forde, Barnett, D. Jones Forwards Evans, Palmer, Mullin, McAlinden, Dalby, Bickerstaff, Lee, Llyod

Chesterfield team news & squad

Akwasi Asante will miss out due to a groin issue, but Danny Rowe's return against Oldham could offer an option going forward, while Joe Quigley is likely to be persisted with in the attack.

Chesterfield possible XI: Fitzsimons; King, Grimes, Williams, Clements; Jones, Oldaker, Akinlola; Mandeville, Quigley, Colclough