Birmingham City FC v Wrexham AFC - Sky Bet League OneGetty Images Sport
League One
SToK Cae Ras
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Wrexham vs Huddersfield League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Wrexham and Huddersfield, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Riding on similar fortunes of late, Wrexham will host Huddersfield at SToK Cae Ras for a League One encounter on Tuesday.

Both teams come into the tie on the back of three competitive wins on the spin. Phil Parkinson's men last picked up a 1-0 win at Rotherham, while Huddersfield also aim to boost their promotion hopes following a 3-1 victory over Bristol Rovers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wrexham vs Huddersfield online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

In the United States (US), the League One match between Wrexham and Huddersfield will be telecast live on TV on Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wrexham vs Huddersfield kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 22, 2023
Kick-off time:2:45 pm ET
Venue:SToK Cae Ras

The League One match between Wrexham and Huddersfield will be played at SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday, October 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

Forward Jack Marriott will be a big miss having suffered a leg injury during training, while Parkinson will remain without George Evans due to an ankle injury.

It may be too soon for Max Cleworth to return to action as time will tell if the defender makes the squad.

Without Marriott, Ollie Palmer and Paul Mullin will be paired up front.

Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Barnett, O'Connell, Scarr, O'Connor, McClean; Cannon, Dobson, Lee; Palmer, Mullin.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Okonkwo, Burton, Howard, Hall
Defenders:Brunt, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, Bolton, Mendy, Revan, Scarr, Boyle, Barnett, James, Dean
Midfielders:McClean, Cannon, Forde, Dobson, Rathbone, Jones, Lee, Ashfield, Adam
Forwards:Palmer, Mullin, Faal, Fletcher, Edwards, Rainbird

Huddersfield team news

Joe Hodge, Lee Nicholls, and Josh Koroma are sidelined due to their respective injuries, while Lasse Sorensen will need a once-over before kickoff.

Bojan Radulovic and Callum Marshall will lead the attack once again.

Huddersfield possible XI: Chapman; Pearson, Lees, Lonwijk; Turton, Kane, Kasumu, Wiles, Miller; Radulovic, Marshall.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Maxwell, Chapman
Defenders:Ruffels, Pearson, Helik, Miller, Headley, Turton, Spencer, Lonwijk, Balker, Lees
Midfielders:Sorensen, Hogg, Wiles, Kane, Kasumu, Evans, Iorpenda
Forwards:Marshall, Healey, Radulovic, Ladapo, Ward

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
May 7, 2005Wrexham 0-1 HuddersfieldLeague One
November 27, 2004Huddersfield 1-2 WrexhamLeague One
October 22, 2002Wrexham 2-1 HuddersfieldLDV Vans Trophy
March 30, 2002Wrexham 1-1 HuddersfieldLeague One
October 30, 2001Wrexham 0-1 HuddersfieldLDV Vans Trophy

