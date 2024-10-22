How to watch today's Wrexham vs Huddersfield League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Riding on similar fortunes of late, Wrexham will host Huddersfield at SToK Cae Ras for a League One encounter on Tuesday.
Both teams come into the tie on the back of three competitive wins on the spin. Phil Parkinson's men last picked up a 1-0 win at Rotherham, while Huddersfield also aim to boost their promotion hopes following a 3-1 victory over Bristol Rovers.
Wrexham vs Huddersfield kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 22, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2:45 pm ET
|Venue:
|SToK Cae Ras
The League One match between Wrexham and Huddersfield will be played at SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales.
It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday, October 22, in the US.
Team news & squads
Wrexham team news
Forward Jack Marriott will be a big miss having suffered a leg injury during training, while Parkinson will remain without George Evans due to an ankle injury.
It may be too soon for Max Cleworth to return to action as time will tell if the defender makes the squad.
Without Marriott, Ollie Palmer and Paul Mullin will be paired up front.
Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Barnett, O'Connell, Scarr, O'Connor, McClean; Cannon, Dobson, Lee; Palmer, Mullin.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Okonkwo, Burton, Howard, Hall
|Defenders:
|Brunt, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, Bolton, Mendy, Revan, Scarr, Boyle, Barnett, James, Dean
|Midfielders:
|McClean, Cannon, Forde, Dobson, Rathbone, Jones, Lee, Ashfield, Adam
|Forwards:
|Palmer, Mullin, Faal, Fletcher, Edwards, Rainbird
Huddersfield team news
Joe Hodge, Lee Nicholls, and Josh Koroma are sidelined due to their respective injuries, while Lasse Sorensen will need a once-over before kickoff.
Bojan Radulovic and Callum Marshall will lead the attack once again.
Huddersfield possible XI: Chapman; Pearson, Lees, Lonwijk; Turton, Kane, Kasumu, Wiles, Miller; Radulovic, Marshall.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Maxwell, Chapman
|Defenders:
|Ruffels, Pearson, Helik, Miller, Headley, Turton, Spencer, Lonwijk, Balker, Lees
|Midfielders:
|Sorensen, Hogg, Wiles, Kane, Kasumu, Evans, Iorpenda
|Forwards:
|Marshall, Healey, Radulovic, Ladapo, Ward
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 7, 2005
|Wrexham 0-1 Huddersfield
|League One
|November 27, 2004
|Huddersfield 1-2 Wrexham
|League One
|October 22, 2002
|Wrexham 2-1 Huddersfield
|LDV Vans Trophy
|March 30, 2002
|Wrexham 1-1 Huddersfield
|League One
|October 30, 2001
|Wrexham 0-1 Huddersfield
|LDV Vans Trophy