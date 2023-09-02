Wrexham pulled off a late deadline-day swoop by signing Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong for what has been described as 'a really good fee'.

Dragons swoop for Armstrong

Forward proven League Two scorer

Arsenal goalkeeper also landed

WHAT HAPPENED? Owners Ryan Reynolds and Robert McElhenney moved late for 27-year-old Armstrong, who represents a proven League Two goalscorer having hit double figures for the Sulphurites in each of the last two seasons.

WHAT THEY SAID: Announcing the sale of Armstrong, Harrogate boss Simon Weaver told the club's website: "We have reluctantly decided that Luke can go to another club.

“It has taken its time because we wanted to keep him, he’s been a great player for the club and we wanted to look after the club and get a good fee in and we’ve managed to do that, but we wish him well.

Article continues below

“I think it’s a winning situation for him and for the club because we’ve got a really good fee."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Armstrong's arrival and the return from injury of talisman Paul Mullin will add further scoring power to an attack which is already the league's highest-scoring. Wrexham fans will be hoping the arrival of Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo will help matters at the other end of the field where the Dragons have shipped a league-high 14 goals in their opening five league games.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Wrexham make the short trip to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday afternoon as they look for their second league win of the season.