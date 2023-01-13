Wout Weghorst promises to 'give everything' for Man Utd following £2.5m loan switch from Besiktas

New Manchester United loan signing Wout Weghorst has told fans he will "give everything" after completing his "fantastic" January move from Besiktas.

Flopped at Burnley

Impressed at World Cup with Netherlands

Now has second shot at Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have officially announced the signing of the Burnley striker who will now complete the rest of the season as a Premier League player. To get the deal done, United had to pay Besiktas a £2.5 million (£3m) compensation fee as Weghorst had initially agreed to spend the entire campaign in Turkey on loan.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 30-year-old will help fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo – who departed the club by mutual consent in November and has since joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr – but with two goals in 20 Premier League appearances for Burnley last term, the move may raise some eyebrows.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Upon arriving in Manchester, Weghorst said: "I feel privileged to be joining Manchester United. I’ve played against the club in the past and it’s a fantastic feeling to now have the chance to pull on the famous red shirt. I’ve seen United’s progress under Erik ten Hag this season and can’t wait to start playing my part in pushing the team towards its aims. "Whatever happens in the next few months, I can promise to give everything to the club for as long as I am here. "I thank everyone who has played a part in getting me to this stage, and now I am looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting involved straight away."

John Murtough, Manchester United football director, added: ''Wout has a consistent goalscoring record across several European leagues, and his attributes will add a further dimension to our squad for the remainder of the season. "We were also attracted by his strong personality and dedicated approach to football, which fits perfectly with the spirit that Erik is building within our squad. He has shown a huge desire to join Manchester United and be part of what we’re striving to achieve this season."

WHAT NEXT FOR WEGHORST? The striker could make his debut for the Red Devils away at Crystal Palace on Wednesday next week, but this Saturday's Manchester derby will come too soon for him to play any part.