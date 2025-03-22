How to Watch World Series of Bowling XVI, World Championship: Live Stream PBA Bowling, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream World Series of Bowling XVI World Championship.

The PBA World Series of Bowling XVI is underway, culminating in the highly anticipated PBA World Championship, set to take place on March 22, 2025, at the iconic National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada. This prestigious event brings together over 200 talented bowlers from 19 countries, all vying for four standard titles and one major championship.

Event Information

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Where National Bowling Stadium TV Channel Fox Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

The series includes four animal pattern events: the Scorpion, Viper, Chameleon, and Shark Championships. Each event features two rounds of qualifying, followed by elimination match play. The combined qualifying scores from these events will determine the field for the PBA World Championship.

For the World Championship, bowlers will compete in 48 games across all four patterns. The top quarter of the field will advance to two eight-game advancer rounds on the 43-foot Earl Anthony oil pattern. The top 16 players will then enter round-robin match play, with the top five advancing to the stepladder finals.

EJ Tackett, a 25-time PBA Tour champion and defending PBA World Champion, is a strong contender. He seeks to tie Jason Belmonte's record of eight WSOB titles. Other notable competitors include Jason Belmonte, BJ Moore, and Rafiq Ismail, who have already made significant impacts in the Scorpion Championship.

