How to watch World Series of Bowling XVI Scorpion Championship: Live Stream PBA Bowling, TV Channel

The PBA World Series of Bowling XVI is underway, and one of its most anticipated events is the Scorpion Championship. This tournament, held at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada, marks the beginning of an exciting series that will test the skills of professional bowlers on various challenging oil patterns.

Match Information

Date Sunday, March 16, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Where National Bowling Stadium TV Channel Fox Sports 1 Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

The Scorpion Championship features a 44-foot oil pattern, known for its demanding conditions that require precision and strategy to navigate effectively. The tournament includes 12 games of qualifying, followed by elimination match play brackets. The top performers earn byes to later rounds, while others compete in best-of-five-game matches to advance.

The winner of the Scorpion Championship will take home $20,000, with significant prizes awarded to top finishers, including $13,500 for second place and $10,000 for third.

This year's Scorpion Championship has already seen impressive performances from top bowlers. Tim Foy Jr. has been leading the pack with a remarkable total pinfall of 2,891 (+491), showcasing his breakout season. Other notable competitors include BJ Moore, Jason Belmonte, Rafiq Ismail, and EJ Tackett, all of whom have earned byes to the Round of 16.

The Scorpion Championship is one of four events in the PBA World Series of Bowling XVI, alongside the Viper, Chameleon, and Shark Championships. The combined qualifying scores from these events will determine the field for the PBA World Championship, making every game crucial for bowlers aiming for the ultimate title.

