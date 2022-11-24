‘Working to amplify a message of equality, inclusion and diversity’ - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka joins forces with Fiverr

The Arsenal star has joined forces with the world’s largest marketplace for freelancers

Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka is out to spread a message of equality, inclusion and diversity by penning a partnership with freelancer platform Fiverr.

Fiverr is the world’s largest marketplace for digital services that helps connect businesses with a wide range of talented freelancers and professionals.

“Fiverr has created so many opportunities for people of all backgrounds to help build their businesses, careers and make their ambitions a reality,” said Saka.

We're beyond excited to announce that Fiverr will be partnering with England & Arsenal star @BukayoSaka87. He's a leading voice in equality, and we hope together we can #leveltheplayingfield and encourage anyone to grow their business, brand or dreams: https://t.co/Frb5AqCXsl pic.twitter.com/X79V9jYUPa — Fiverr (@fiverr) November 17, 2022

“I’m happy to be working together with Fiverr, working to amplify the message around equality, inclusion and diversity and I hope with this partnership I can encourage a lot more people to have the confidence to build the future of their dreams.”

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionise how the world works together. They exist to democratise access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams.

From small businesses to Fortune 500, over four million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile.

“Bukayo Saka is an inspiration - not only as a world-class athlete but as a leading voice in equality. We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with him,” said Bukki Adedapo, UK Country Manager at Fiverr.

Find out more about Fiverr’s partnership with Saka and join their growing freelance community now.