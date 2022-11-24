News Matches
‘Working to amplify a message of equality, inclusion and diversity’ - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka joins forces with Fiverr

Tom Maston
7:00 AM EST 11/24/22
The Arsenal star has joined forces with the world’s largest marketplace for freelancers

Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka is out to spread a message of equality, inclusion and diversity by penning a partnership with freelancer platform Fiverr.

Fiverr is the world’s largest marketplace for digital services that helps connect businesses with a wide range of talented freelancers and professionals.

“Fiverr has created so many opportunities for people of all backgrounds to help build their businesses, careers and make their ambitions a reality,” said Saka.

“I’m happy to be working together with Fiverr, working to amplify the message around equality, inclusion and diversity and I hope with this partnership I can encourage a lot more people to have the confidence to build the future of their dreams.”

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionise how the world works together. They exist to democratise access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams.

From small businesses to Fortune 500, over four million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile.

“Bukayo Saka is an inspiration - not only as a world-class athlete but as a leading voice in equality. We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with him,” said Bukki Adedapo, UK Country Manager at Fiverr.

