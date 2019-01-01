Women's World Cup 2019: Teams, fixtures, dates & everything you need to know
Just a year after the 2018 edition of the men's World Cup final in Russia, the Women's World Cup 2019 is raring and ready to go and will start on June 7, 2019 and end on July 7, 2019 .
Taking place in France – the first time the country has hosted the tournament and the third time Europe will have done so – this summer's competition will see 24 countries compete for the highest football honour.
Defending champions, the U.S. women's national team are still a strong side and will no doubt be aiming to lift a record fourth World Cup, just a year after the U.S. men's national team were unable to even qualify for the World Cup in Russia.
The qualification process for the Women's World Cup in 2019 was completed in early December, with the group stage for all 24 participants having been confirmed on December 8, 2018.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of this summer's competition.
Where is the Women's World Cup 2019 final?
The final of the 2019 Women's World Cup will be held at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, also know as Groupama Stadium, in Lyon on July 7, 2019. The stadium is France's largest-capacity venue and will be able to hold 59,186 fans.
The venue is the home of Ligue 1 side Lyon and also hosted the 2018 Europa League final, which was won by Atletico Madrid.
The stadium was freshly built in 2013 to replace Lyon's former home of Stade de Gerland and also hosted the 2017 Coupe de la Ligue Final – which marked the first time that the event took place outside of Paris.
Lyon's home ground will be one of nine venues hosting the World Cup matches and will also host semi-final fixtures in addition to the final.
It will also be one of the venues for the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Women's World Cup 2019 format
This summer's edition of the Women's World Cup will feature 24 teams broken into six groups of four teams each.
The winner and runner-up of each group will automatically progress to the round of 16.
The four third-place to accumulate the most points will also advance to the knockout stage along with the group winners and second-place finishers.
Group stage fixtures are set to begin the week of June 7, 2019.
World Cup 2019 Group A tables, schedule & results
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Qualification
|1
|France (H) 🇫🇷
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Advance to knockout stage
|2
|South Korea 🇰🇷
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Advance to knockout stage
|3
|Norway 🇳🇴
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Possible knockout stage
|4
|Nigeria 🇳🇬
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK)
|Venue
|Jun 7
|France vs South Korea
|8pm
|Parc des Princes, Paris
|Jun 8
|Norway vs Nigeria
|2pm
|Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims
|Jun 12
|Nigeria vs South Korea
|2pm
|Stade des Alpes, Grenoble
|Jun 12
|France vs Norway
|8pm
|Allianz Riviera, Nice
|Jun 17
|Nigeria vs France
|8pm
|Roazhon Park, Rennes
|Jun 17
|South Korea vs Norway
|8pm
|Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims
World Cup 2019 Group B tables, schedule & results
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Qualification
|1
|Germany 🇩🇪
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Advance to knockout stage
|2
|China PR 🇨🇳
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Advance to knockout stage
|3
|Spain 🇪🇸
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Possible knockout stage
|4
|South Africa 🇿🇦
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK)
|Venue
|Jun 8
|Spain vs South Africa
|5pm
|Stade Oceane, Le Havre
|Jun 8
|Germany vs China PR
|8pm
|Roazhon Park, Rennes
|Jun 12
|Germany vs Spain
|5pm
|Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes
|Jun 13
|South Africa vs China PR
|8pm
|Parc des Princes, Paris
|Jun 17
|South Africa vs Germany
|5pm
|Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier
|Jun 17
|China PR vs Spain
|5pm
|Stade Oceane, Le Havre
World Cup 2019 Group C tables, schedule & results
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Qualification
|1
|Australia 🇦🇺
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Advance to knockout stage
|2
|Italy 🇮🇹
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Advance to knockout stage
|3
|Brazil 🇧🇷
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Possible knockout stage
|4
|Jamaica 🇯🇲
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK)
|Venue
|Jun 9
|Australia vs Italy
|12pm
|Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes
|Jun 9
|Brazil vs Jamaica
|2:30pm
|Stade des Alpes, Grenoble
|Jun 13
|Australia vs Brazil
|5pm
|Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier
|Jun 14
|Jamaica vs Italy
|8pm
|Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims
|Jun 18
|Jamaica vs Australia
|8pm
|Stade des Alpes, Grenoble
|Jun 18
|Italy vs Brazil
|8pm
|Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes
World Cup 2019 Group D tables, schedule & results
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Qualification
|1
|England 🏴
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Advance to knockout stage
|2
|Scotland 🏴
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Advance to knockout stage
|3
|Argentina 🇦🇷
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Possible knockout stage
|4
|Japan 🇯🇵
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK)
|Venue
|Jun 9
|England vs Scotland
|5pm
|Allianz Riviera, Nice
|Jun 10
|Argentina vs Japan
|5pm
|Parc des Princes, Paris
|Jun 14
|Japan vs Scotland
|2pm
|Roazhon Park, Rennes
|Jun 14
|England vs Argentina
|5pm
|Stade Oceane, Le Havre
|Jun 19
|Japan vs England
|8pm
|Allianz Riviera, Nice
|Jun 19
|Scotland vs Argentina
|8pm
|Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes
World Cup 2019 Group E tables, schedule & results
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Qualification
|1
|Canada 🇨🇦
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Advance to knockout stage
|2
|Cameroon 🇨🇲
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Advance to knockout stage
|3
|New Zealand 🇮🇹
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Possible knockout stage
|4
|Netherlands 🇳🇱
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK)
|Venue
|Jun 10
|Canada vs Cameroon
|8pm
|Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier
|Jun 11
|New Zealand vs Netherlands
|2pm
|Stade Oceane, Le Havre
|Jun 15
|Netherlands vs Cameroon
|5pm
|Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes
|Jun 15
|Canada vs New Zealand
|8pm
|Stade des Alpes, Grenoble
|Jun 20
|Netherlands vs Canada
|5pm
|Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims
|Jun 20
|Cameroon vs New Zealand
|5pm
|Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier
World Cup 2019 Group F tables, schedule & results
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Qualification
|1
|United States 🇺🇸
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Advance to knockout stage
|2
|Thailand 🇹🇭
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Advance to knockout stage
|3
|Chile 🇨🇱
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Possible knockout stage
|4
|Sweden 🇸🇪
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK)
|Venue
|Jun 11
|Chile vs Sweden
|5pm
|Roazhon Park, Rennes
|Jun 11
|USWNT vs Thailand
|8pm
|Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims
|Jun 16
|USWNT vs Chile
|2pm
|Parc des Princes, Paris
|Jun 16
|Sweden vs Thailand
|5pm
|Allianz Riviera, Nice
|Jun 20
|Sweden vs USWNT
|8pm
|Stade Oceane, Le Havre
|Jun 20
|Thailand vs Chile
|8pm
|Roazhon Park, Rennes
Women's World Cup 2019 host cities
In 2019, the Women's World Cup will be held in 10 different venues across nine different cities in France, who won the right to host the tournament in March 2015. As hosts, France's national team have automatically qualified for the competition.
Of the 10 venues, seven will stage at least three group stage games. The breakdown of venues and games can be seen in the table below.
|Games
|City
|Stadium
|Group stage & Round of 16
|Paris
|Parc des Princes
|Group stage & Round of 16
|Reims
|Stade Auguste-Delaune
|Group stage & Round of 16
|Grenoble
|Stade des Alpes
|Group stage & Round of 16
|Rennes
|Roazhon Park
|Group stage & Round of 16
|Rennes
|Roazhon Park
|Group stage & Round of 16
|Valenciennes
|Stade du Hainaut
|Group stage & Round of 16
|Montpellier
|Stade de la Mosson
|Group stage & Round of 16 & third place
|Nice
|Allianz Riviera
|Group stage & Round of 16 & Quarter-final
|Le Havre
|Stade Oceane
|Semi-finals & Final
|Lyon
|Parc Olympique Lyonnais
Women's World Cup 2019 tickets
Packages for the general public were on sale from October 19 2018 to March 7 2019, allowing fans to attend multiple matches in a single city.
Individual tickets for World Cup matches have been on sale from March 7, 2019 and will remain available until the end of the competition, or until supplies are sold out.
Tickets are available for purchase directly from the official Women's World Cup 2019 website with fans being able to choose between games sorted by team, city, or price range.
Single match tickets for group stage games are separated by four categories. Opening match games are priced at €13 for Category 4, €24 for Category 3, €35 for Category 2 and €49 for Category 1.
For knockout matches, individual tickets are priced at €13 for Category 4, €24 for Category 3, €35 for Category 2 and €49 for Category 1. Quarter-final tickets are availble for €57 for Category 1, €40 for Category 2, €30 for Category 3 and €15 for Category 4.
Full information on ticket sales for the Women’s World Cup is available on FIFA.com .
Who are the favourites to win the Women's World Cup 2019?
Defending champions United States are expected to go far in France once again, having won the competition three times.
Experienced stars such as Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath are expected to guide the team to a potential fourth World Cup win. There will be an opportunity to introduce younger talent into the side as the country will look to prepare for the future following Hope Solo's retirement and what could be Carli Lloyd's final international tournament as she turns 37 two days after the 2019 final.
Meanwhile, Les Bleues will be expected to pick up on the momentum left behind by the men's French team, with the host nation eyeing the highest honour in football by winning the tournament on home turf.
The French team's best finish on the world stage was fourth place in the 2011 edition and the side have never progressed past the quarter-final stage of the European Championships.
Germany won gold in the 2016 Rio Oympics but tasted to defeat to the United States in the 2015 semi-finals. They will be looking to bounce back after crashing out of the 2017 Euros in the quarter-finals, despite struggling in the 2018 SheBelieves Cup after losing to France and the U.S.
Japan are one of the most consistent sides in football and were World Cup winners in 2011 and runners-up in 2015. They will be eager to seek revenge on the USWNT, with the two sides having met in the last two finals.
England are arguably a strong contender to go far in France in 2019. Despite going out of the 2015 tournament through a devastating last-minute own goal in the semis the side were still able to finish third after beating Germany.
FC Barcelona and Netherlands star Lieke Martens is expected to push her nation far in the World Cup, though Norway starlet and Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg is not expected to feature for her country this summer.