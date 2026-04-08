How to get Women’s Champions League Final tickets 2026: Predictions, Ullevaal Stadion information & more

The 25th season of Europe's premier women's club football competition, the Women's Champions League, comes to a dramatic climax at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo on May 23 and you could be there to witness one of the annual football highlights.

A crowd of 38,356 saw Arsenal lift the Women's Champions League trophy at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon last year and we can expect the fans to flock in their thousands once again to this season’s curtain-closer.

You could be part of the current Women’s Champions League story. Let GOAL help guide you through all the vital ticket information, including how you can buy them, how much they cost and much more.

When is the Women’s Champions League Final 2026?

Date Fixture (k.o time) Venue Tickets Sat, May 23 TBC vs TBC (6pm CET) Ullevaal Stadion (Oslo, Norway) Tickets



Stuttgart's MHPArena, Glasgow's Hampden Park and Oslo’s Ullevaal Stadion all bid for the right to be the Women’s Champions League Final 2026 hosts. It was the Norwegian venue that was finally chosen by UEFA's Executive Committee.

The Ullevaal Stadion first opened in 1926 and as well as holding the Norwegian Cup Final annually, it also regularly stages Norway's international home fixtures. With a capacity of up to 28,000, it is the largest football stadium in Norway.

As a concert venue, Ullevaal Stadion has played host to numerous global music stars, including Green Day, Bon Jovi, Iron Maiden and Bruce Springsteen, as well as Norwegian legends, A-Ha.

Upcoming Women’s Champions League matches

The winners of the following two-legged Women’s Champions League semi-final encounters will head to the final at the Ullevaal Stadion:

Date Fixture (k.o time) Venue Tickets Sat, Apr 25 S/F 1st Leg - Bayern Munich vs Barcelona (6.15pm CET) Allianz Arena (Munich) Tickets Apr 25/26 S/F 1st Leg - Arsenal vs Lyon Emirates Stadium (London) Tickets May 2/3 S/F 2nd Leg - Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Spotify Camp Nou (Barcelona) Tickets Sat, May 2 S/F 2nd Leg - Lyon vs Arsenal (2pm CET) Matmut Stadium (Lyon) Tickets

How to buy Women’s Champions League Final 2026 tickets

For the 2026 Women's Champions League Final, a lottery system was used for the general public allocation of official tickets. The application window opened on the UEFA site on March 16 and closed on April 1.

Successful applicants will be emailed by mid-April.

While the general sales window may be closed, additional last-minute ticket batches or specific club allocations for the two finalists will become available during May, through the official UEFA ticket portal.

As well as buying Women's Champions League Final tickets via official routes, fans do have the option to obtain them on the secondary market such as on Ticombo.

How much are Women’s Champions League Final 2026 tickets?

For the 2026 Women's Champions League Final at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, UEFA has categorised ticket prices as follows:

Category 1: Located on the main and opposite stands - from €70

Located on the main and opposite stands - from €70 Category 2: Located in the corners of the stadium - from €40

Located in the corners of the stadium - from €40 Category 3: Located behind the goals - from €20

Remember to keep tabs on the official UEFA ticket portal for additional information, and also on secondary sites such as Ticombo for current availability.

What Women’s Champions League Final 2026 hospitality packages are available?

UEFA is offering a ‘Sports Bar’ experience, available from €450 per person, as its primary hospitality option for the Women’s Champions League Final.

Full details of this premium package can be found on the official UEFA site.

The Sports Bar is located in the corner of the main stand (Level 4), and the package features the following benefits:

Category 1 seating on the main stand

Hospitality service begins two hours before kick-off and extends 60 minutes post-match

Selection of local and international dishes

Complementary wine, beer, and soft drinks

What to expect from the Women’s Champions League Final 2026?

This will be the second time, since the Women's Champions League Final was played as a one-off event, that the curtain-closing match of the competition is taking place on Scandinavian soil. Back in May 2021, Barcelona beat Chelsea 4-0 in Sweden at Gothenburg's Gamla Ullevi.

That would be the first of Barcelona’s three triumphs on Europe’s biggest stage, as they also took home the crown following back-to-back successes in 2023 & 2024. Despite reaching a fifth successive Women’s Champions League Final in 2025, the Spanish giants were dethroned by Arsenal, who claimed the title in Lisbon thanks to Stina Blackstenius’ second-half strike.

Arsenal’s trophy-winning run last season came as a welcome relief for WSL fans, as it was only the second time ever that an English side had reigned supreme in the continental competition. Arsenal had also secured the first title for an English club when going all the way in 2007, with a team that included Karen Carney, Lianne Sanderson, and Rachel Yankey.

While Arsenal and Barcelona have recorded the most recent Women’s Champions League triumphs, they still trail far behind the most coveted side in the competition’s history. Lyon famously went on a five-year glory run in Europe between 2016 and 2020 and has been crowned Champions League winners eight times in total.