WNBA Draft 2025 where to watch: Dates, times, TV channel, live stream & pick order

GOAL has everything to know about the 2025 WNBA Draft, including how to watch and the draft order.

The stage is set for the 2025 WNBA Draft, and all eyes are locked on the Dallas Wings, who hold the coveted No. 1 overall selection. Barring any late surprises, that pick is widely expected to be Paige Bueckers, the dynamic UConn guard whose college career was marked by both brilliance and resilience.

After five years in Storrs—extended due to injuries that kept her sidelined—Bueckers is primed to headline this year's class. Her long-anticipated leap to the pros will be one of the biggest storylines at the April 14 draft, which also marks a historic moment for the league with the debut of its first expansion team in nearly two decades: the Golden State Valkyries, who will make their inaugural selection at No. 5.

This year's event marks the 29th edition of the WNBA Draft. A total of 13 teams will combine to make 38 picks across three rounds, with the opening round featuring 12 selections, and Rounds 2 and 3 each hosting 13 picks.

Following Dallas at the top of the board, the Seattle Storm are on the clock with the No. 2 pick, while the Washington Mystics will be busy early, holding back-to-back selections at third and fourth overall.

Here, GOAL has everything you need to know about the 2025 WNBA Draft.

When is the 2025 WNBA Draft?

Dates: Monday, April 14, 2025

Monday, April 14, 2025 Start time: 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT

The WNBA Draft 2025 is set for Monday, April 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT.

Where is the 2025 WNBA Draft being held?

Venue: Shed

Shed Location: New York City, New York

The 2025 WNBA Draft will take place at the Shed, a cultural center at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, New York. This will be the second successive draft fans will be able to attend.

Where to watch the 2025 WNBA Draft

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: ESPN+, Fubo

ESPN will carry live coverage of the 2025 WNBA Draft from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm ET, while fans can tune in early on the ESPN app for a special countdown show beginning at 7 pm ET. Streaming options are available on ESPN+, Sling and Fubo.

As has become tradition, the WNBA will roll out its signature "Orange Carpet" ahead of the main event, giving draft hopefuls a chance to showcase their personal flair and fashion sense before hearing their names called.

Fans can also follow along with real-time updates and behind-the-scenes moments across the league's digital platforms, including WNBA.com, the WNBA app, and the league's social media channels.

If last year's spectacle is any indication, the Orange Carpet is shaping up to be a statement runway of its own. That was when Caitlin Clark made headlines by becoming the first athlete—man or woman—to be outfitted by Prada for either the WNBA or NBA Draft, helping raise the fashion bar for the league’s next generation of stars.

WNBA Draft order 2025

🏀 1st Round

Pick Team 1 Dallas Wings 2 Seattle Storm (from Los Angeles) 3 Washington Mystics (from Chicago) 4 Washington Mystics 5 Golden State Valkyries 6 Washington Mystics (from Atlanta) 7 Connecticut Sun (from New York) 8 Connecticut Sun (from Indiana) 9 Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle) 10 Chicago Sky (from Connecticut) 11 Minnesota Lynx 12 Dallas Wings (from New York)

🏀 2nd Round

Pick Team 13 Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles) 14 Dallas Wings 15 Minnesota Lynx (from Chicago) 16 Chicago Sky (from Washington) 17 Golden State Valkyries 18 Atlanta Dream 19 Indiana Fever (from Phoenix) 20 Indiana Fever 21 Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle) 22 Chicago Sky (from Las Vegas) 23 Washington Mystics (from Connecticut) 24 Minnesota Lynx 25 Connecticut Sun (from New York)

🏀 3rd Round