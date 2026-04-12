With Peres’s blessing, Real Madrid are planning Toni Kroos’s return

Real Madrid are planning to bring back their former German star Toni Kroos to play a key role in the club’s future, with the consensus at the Valdebebas training ground being that the former midfielder’s return will make all the difference.

Club officials believe the moment is ideal, not to bring him back as a player—though he could still do so, given his peak fitness—but to leverage his influence in the current midfield and support Arbeloa and other former teammates. While the move itself is confirmed, his exact role and remit are still being defined.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, the move aims to fill the void left by the German star two years after his departure, and his return is scheduled for the start of next season, with Real Madrid’s decision-makers determined to integrate the former midfielder into the club’s sporting structure.

The move is seen as crucial: even before the specific role is confirmed, the club is convinced that Kroos’s input at Valdebebas will accelerate the organisation’s growth.

His farewell will remain etched in the memory of Madridistas and neutrals alike: the image of him leaving the Bernabéu after his final match still lingers, the crowd weeping, until six days later he bowed out on the pitch crowned with his sixth Champions League title. capping his career on his own terms and with the same elegant style he showed on the pitch.

The player’s relationship with president Florentino Pérez remains exemplary, with no lingering issues from his playing days, his farewell, or his time away from the daily grind; the president is personally driving the move to bring him back.

Already settled in the Spanish capital with his family, Kroos has opened a football academy in Boadilla del Monte and has visited Valdebebas twice in recent weeks with his academy sides to face Real Madrid.



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