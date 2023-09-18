'We are with Jenni in everything' - Spain women's team boss Montserrat Tomé sends support to Jenni Hermoso during continued boycott of team as roster is released for Nations League matches

New Spain women's boss Montserrat Tomé has sent her support to Jenni Hermoso and other Spanish players continuing their boycott of the national team.

On Monday, Tomé named her squad for Spain's upcoming Nations League matches against Sweden and Switzerland, three days after the initial announcement was postponed.

It came days after 39 Spanish players - including Hermoso, Alexia Putellas and Mapi Leon - co-signed a letter saying they would continue to boycott the national team despite the sacking of former coach Jorge Vilda and the resignation of disgraced Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales. The group said that changes made by the RFEF were "not enough for the players to feel safe [and for] women to feel respected."

However, with Tomé in charge now, she hopes to turn a new leaf of inclusivity and acceptance or all players within the national team pool. That includes 15 members of the side that won the Women's World Cup last month, as well as the likes of Leon, Patri Guijarro and Laia Aleixandri - who all missed the tournament in protest against Vilda's management.

"Mapi León and Patri Guijarro were not at the World Cup, but a new stage begins," Tomé said Monday at a press conference. "The counter starts at zero […] we really want to be able to count on these players."

Hermoso - who was inexplicably kissed on the lips by Rubiales after the World Cup final - has not been included. Despite that, support remains for the Pachuca striker.

"We believed that the best way to protect her was not to call her up. I have been working with her for 5 years, I have agreed with her as a companion."

The Spain boss added: "We are with Jenni in everything and with all the players. We believe that the way to help them is to be close to them and listen to them. I, who am the person most responsible, as well as my staff, have believed that the best way to protect it in this call is like this. We have Jenni, I have been working with her for 5 years. I have met her as a professional colleague because when we played we have faced each other. "I have complete confidence in the players, I think that at a professional level we are surrounded by an incredible group of players."

Spain play Sweden on Friday, September 22 and Switzerland on Tuesday, September 26.