How to watch today's Wisconsin vs UCLA NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Wisconsin vs UCLA NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

No. 2 UCLA Women's Basketball (26-1, 14-1 B1G) wraps up its regular-season road slate with a visit to Wisconsin (13-14, 4-12) on Wednesday.

Wisconsin vs UCLA: Date and tip-off time

The Wisconsin Badgers and UCLA Bruins will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

Date Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Kohl Center Location Madison, Wisconsin

How to watch Wisconsin vs UCLA on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wisconsin Badgers and UCLA Bruins on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Wisconsin vs UCLA play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Wisconsin Badgers team news & key performers

The Badgers enter the contest on a two-game win streak after taking down Penn State and Northwestern. In their most recent outing, they edged out Northwestern 73-68, powered by a season-best performance from Carter McCray, who posted 22 points and 11 rebounds. Ronnie Porter facilitated the offense, while Tess Myers provided a perimeter spark, hitting 3-of-4 from deep.

A key player to watch is Serah Williams, the Badgers' top scorer and rebounder, averaging 19.1 points and 10.2 boards per game.

UCLA Bruins news & key performers

The Bruins are coming off a nail-biting victory over Iowa, a game decided in the closing moments. Lauren Betts led the charge with a dominant double-double, tallying 22 points and 12 rebounds, while Kiki Rice added 12 points to help UCLA erase a 12-point second-half deficit.

On the defensive end, UCLA continues to be a force on the glass, ranking fourth nationally in rebounds per game (44.2) and leading the country in rebounding margin (+14.0). The Bruins boast four players with 100+ boards this season—Betts, Janiah Barker, Angela Dugalić, and Gabriela Jaquez.

Their resume includes eight ranked wins, with all but three of their victories coming by double digits.