How to watch Wisconsin vs SIU Edwardsville NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The SIU Edwardsville Cougars (2-1) hit the road for a tough Monday matchup at the Kohl Center, where they’ll look to take down the unbeaten Wisconsin Badgers (3-0).

SIUE comes into this one at 2-1, though ball security has been an issue early in the season, they’re coughing it up 14.7 times per game and committing 15.3 fouls per contest. In their most recent outing, the Cougars struggled to find an offensive rhythm and fell to Indiana State, 64-55.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, has opened the year with three straight victories. The Badgers have been sharp on the offensive end, shooting an efficient 50.0% from the field, a mark that ranks among the top 75 nationally. Their latest effort was a commanding 86-55 win over Ball State, a game in which they controlled the tempo from start to finish.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Wisconsin vs SIU Edwardsville NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Wisconsin vs SIU Edwardsville: Date and tip-off time

The Wisconsin Badgers will face off against the SIU Edwardsville Cougars in an exciting NCAAM game on Monday, November 17, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at the Kohl Center in Madison, WI.

Date Monday, November 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Kohl Center Location Madison, WI

How to watch Wisconsin vs SIU Edwardsville on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Badgers and the Cougars live on BTN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Wisconsin vs SIU Edwardsville team news & key performers

Wisconsin Badgers team news

Nick Boyd has been the engine of Wisconsin’s offense so far, pouring in 19.3 points per game, with John Blackwell close on his heels at 18.0 points a night. Up front, Nolan Winter has been a real force, averaging 16.0 points and nearly a double-double with 9.7 rebounds per contest.

The Badgers also get reliable minutes from Austin Rapp, Andrew Rohde, and Braeden Carrington, giving them a deep, steady rotation that keeps opposing defenses guessing no matter who’s on the floor.

SIU Edwardsville Cougars team news

For SIUE, Ring Malith has been the go-to option, putting up 17.8 points and 6.5 boards while knocking down better than half his shots. He’s been the Cougars’ stabilizer, stepping up whenever their offense goes cold. Myles Thompson and Jo Valrie both chip in double-digit scoring and haul in more than seven rebounds each, giving SIUE some muscle on the glass. Jack Campion rounds things out with 6.5 points, 4.3 assists, and better than two steals per game, providing a spark on both ends of the court.