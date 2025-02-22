How to watch today's Wisconsin vs Oregon NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Wisconsin versus Oregon NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Oregon Ducks (19-8) are riding a three-game winning streak as they head to Madison to take on the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (21-5) this Saturday at 12:00 PM ET.

A couple of weeks ago, the Ducks hit a rough patch, but they’ve since turned things around, stringing together three straight wins. Facing off against Northwestern, Rutgers, and Iowa certainly helped their resurgence. However, they nearly let the game slip away against the Hawkeyes, but some clutch plays down the stretch secured a narrow two-point victory.

The Badgers are looking like a legitimate threat, boasting a five-game winning streak. Two games ago, they knocked off Purdue in a 94-84 shootout, and in their last outing, they crushed Illinois 95-74. At halftime, they held a six-point advantage, but a 48-point second half sealed the emphatic victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Wisconsin Badgers vs. the Oregon Ducks NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Wisconsin Badgers vs Oregon Ducks: Date and tip-off time

The Wisconsin Badgers and the Oregon Ducks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

Date Saturday, February 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Kohl Center Location Madison, Wisconsin

How to watch Wisconsin Badgers vs Oregon Ducks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wisconsin Badgers vs. the Oregon Ducks on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Wisconsin Badgers vs Oregon Ducks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Wisconsin Badgers team news & key performers

Against Iowa, the Ducks struggled to contain Nate Battle, who posted 21 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. Four of Oregon’s five starters reached double digits, but Jackson Shelstad remains the team’s primary offensive weapon, averaging 13.3 points per game. While he leads the scoring, Nathan Bittle is the real difference-maker on offense. Bittle puts up 12.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, but in Oregon’s last defeat, he managed just eight points. For the Ducks to pull off a win, Bittle needs to step up.

Oregon Ducks news & key performers

On the Badgers’ side, John Tonje continues to build an All-American caliber season, leading the team with 19.6 points per game while shooting an efficient 48.5% from the floor. His ability to fly under the radar makes him one of the Big Ten’s most underrated stars. Max Klesmit provides deadly perimeter shooting, causing headaches for opposing defenses. Meanwhile, Nolan Winter and Steven Crowl are the X-factors, whose performances could dictate whether Wisconsin extends its winning streak.