How to watch Wisconsin vs Ball State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No. 24 Wisconsin will look to keep its offensive rhythm flowing on Tuesday night when it welcomes Ball State to Madison for a non-conference showdown between two unbeaten squads.

The Badgers (2-0) have been firing on all cylinders to start the season, following up a 96-64 rout of Campbell with a 97-72 victory over Northern Illinois on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ball State (2-0) also enters the contest perfect, cruising past Division II Mansfield 85-54 after pulling away in the second half.

This matchup also marks a rekindling of an old series, Wisconsin and Northern Illinois have crossed paths 14 times, though not since 2002, when the Badgers claimed an 84-56 win in the NABC Classic Tournament final on November 16, 2002.

Wisconsin vs Ball State: Date and tip-off time

Wisconsin vs Ball State: Date and tip-off time

The Badgers will face off against the Wildcats in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

How to watch Wisconsin vs Ball State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Badgers and Cardinals live on Big Ten Network nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Wisconsin vs Ball State team news & key performers

Wisconsin Badgers team news

Wisconsin’s revamped backcourt duo of junior John Blackwell and transfer guard Nick Boyd has been firing on all cylinders, combining for nearly half of the Badgers’ total points (48%) so far this season. Both guards have tallied 46 points apiece, marking the second-highest combined total through two games by any Wisconsin pair since 2005.

Blackwell opened his campaign with a near-career-best 31-point outburst against Campbell before adding 15 points and six boards in the win over NIU. Boyd took charge in Friday’s matchup, dropping a career-high 25 points on an efficient 8-for-16 shooting night to keep Wisconsin’s offense rolling.

Sophomore guard Jack Janicki has been wreaking havoc on defense to start the season, leading the Big Ten in steals with seven through just two games. He swiped four in the opener against Campbell and added three more versus NIU, one of which he punctuated with a highlight-reel dunk in transition.

For context, Mike Kelley still owns the Wisconsin single-season record with 95 steals, while Chucky Hepburn’s 73 takeaways last season remain the highest mark of the Greg Gard era. Janicki’s early defensive spark suggests he might be on track to join some elite company.

Ball State Cardinals team news

Armoni Zeigler led the charge for Ball State on Friday, dropping 20 points as one of five Cardinals to hit double digits in the win over Mansfield. Zeigler has been a steady force early on, averaging 16.5 points per game, while Davion Hill chips in 16.0 points along with a team-high 7.0 rebounds. Cam Jenson and Elmore James have also been reliable scoring options, contributing 12.0 and 10.0 points per outing, respectively, to round out a balanced Ball State offense.