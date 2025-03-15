How to watch today's Wisconsin Badgers vs Michigan State Spartans NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Wisconsin vs Michigan State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

On Saturday, the Wisconsin Badgers (25-8) will square off against the Michigan State Spartans (27-5) in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Wisconsin comes into this matchup riding high after a commanding 86-70 victory over UCLA. The Badgers stormed out of the gates, building a dominant 48-29 halftime lead, and managed to hold off the Bruins despite being outscored in the second half. Wisconsin showcased impressive efficiency, shooting 51.7% from the field and a blistering 59.4% from three-point range, though their free-throw struggles (53.8%) left room for improvement.

Michigan State, meanwhile, continued its strong season with a 74-64 win over Oregon. The Spartans set the tone early, heading into halftime with a 42-32 advantage, and fended off the Ducks’ attempts to rally in the second half. Despite some shaky moments at the free-throw line (58.6%), Michigan State found success from the field (46.3%) and beyond the arc (46.7%), helping them maintain control throughout the contest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Wisconsin Badgers vs. the Michigan State Spartans NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Wisconsin Badgers vs Michigan State Spartans: Date and tip-off time

The Badgers and the Spartans will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Saturday, March 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Wisconsin Badgers vs Michigan State Spartans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Badgers and the Spartans on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Paramount+

Wisconsin Badgers team news & key performers

Leading the charge for Wisconsin is senior guard John Tonje, who is averaging 18.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Badgers also rely on sophomore guard John Blackwell (15.4 PPG, 5.2 RPG), sophomore forward Nolan Winter (10.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG), and senior forward Steven Crowl (9.8 PPG, 5.4 RPG) to provide balance on both ends of the floor.

Michigan State Spartans news & key performers

Michigan State boasts one of the deepest rosters in the country, ranking second nationally in bench scoring. The Spartans will lean on key contributors such as senior guard Jaden Akins (12.9 PPG, 3.7 RPG), freshman guard Jace Richardson (11.6 PPG, 3.1 RPG), and junior guard Tre Holloman (9.1 PPG, 3.8 APG) to make an impact against Wisconsin. With both teams looking to punch their ticket to the Big Ten title game, expect a highly competitive battle on Saturday.