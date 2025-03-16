How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Vegas Golden Knights, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Detroit Red Wings are ready to host the Vegas Golden Knights to begin an exciting NHL game on March 16, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.

The Detroit Red Wings are in third place in the league with 28.6% of their power plays converted, while the Vegas Golden Knights are in second place with 29.0%.

However, Detroit has a poor penalty kill performance, which ranks them 32nd in the league at 69.9%. The Golden Knights, meanwhile, are in 21st place with a 76.7% penalty kill, which is not excellent but still far superior to the Red Wings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game, plus plenty more.

Detroit Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time

The Detroit Red Wings will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in an electrifying NHL game on March 16, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Date March 16, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024.

Detroit Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights team news

Detroit Red Wings team news

Petr Mrazek has had trouble with an 11-20-2 record, .890 SV%, 3.43 GAA, and no shutouts.

Cam Talbot has been recording a 17-15-3 record with .901 SV%, 2.96 GAA, and two shutouts.

Lucas Raymond has scored 22 goals and provided 46 assists for 68 points.

Detroit Red Wings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jeff Petry Undisclosed Out Carter Mazur Upper body injury Out

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Ilya Samsonov has posted a 15-8-3 record, .889 SV%, 2.81 GAA, and two shutouts.

Adin Hill has been boasting a 24-11-4 record, a great 2.53 GAA, and .906 SV%, including four shutouts.

Jack Eichel has 79 points, 20 goals, and 59 assists.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status William Karlsson Lower body injury Out Shea Theodore Arm injury Out

Detroit Red Wings and Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record

The previous five matches between the Red Wings and the Golden Knights have been evenly split, with Vegas capturing three of them, including the last time they met on March 10, 2024, by a score of 5-3. However, the Red Wings won 5-2 in their match on January 28, 2024, and did it in a dominant manner. In this meeting, Vegas has historically been the more reliable club, winning by a margin of several goals. The Golden Knights might have the advantage because they have a tiny advantage in offensive games, and Adin Hill is more reliable in goal than Detroit's goaltending situation. However, Detroit's ability to put on great performances, as demonstrated in their victory in January, plus Lucas Raymond's offensive presence, indicate that this might be a difficult game where tide shifts are important.