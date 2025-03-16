How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Detroit Red Wings are ready to host the Vegas Golden Knights to begin an exciting NHL game on March 16, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.
The Detroit Red Wings are in third place in the league with 28.6% of their power plays converted, while the Vegas Golden Knights are in second place with 29.0%.
However, Detroit has a poor penalty kill performance, which ranks them 32nd in the league at 69.9%. The Golden Knights, meanwhile, are in 21st place with a 76.7% penalty kill, which is not excellent but still far superior to the Red Wings.
Detroit Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time
The Detroit Red Wings will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in an electrifying NHL game on March 16, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
Date
March 16, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT
Venue
Little Caesars Arena
Location
Detroit, Michigan
How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TNT
Streaming service: DirecTV Stream
Detroit Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights team news
Detroit Red Wings team news
Petr Mrazek has had trouble with an 11-20-2 record, .890 SV%, 3.43 GAA, and no shutouts.
Cam Talbot has been recording a 17-15-3 record with .901 SV%, 2.96 GAA, and two shutouts.
Lucas Raymond has scored 22 goals and provided 46 assists for 68 points.
Detroit Red Wings injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Jeff Petry
Undisclosed
Out
Carter Mazur
Upper body injury
Out
Vegas Golden Knights team news
Ilya Samsonov has posted a 15-8-3 record, .889 SV%, 2.81 GAA, and two shutouts.
Adin Hill has been boasting a 24-11-4 record, a great 2.53 GAA, and .906 SV%, including four shutouts.
Jack Eichel has 79 points, 20 goals, and 59 assists.
Vegas Golden Knights injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
William Karlsson
Lower body injury
Out
Shea Theodore
Arm injury
Out
Detroit Red Wings and Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record
The previous five matches between the Red Wings and the Golden Knights have been evenly split, with Vegas capturing three of them, including the last time they met on March 10, 2024, by a score of 5-3. However, the Red Wings won 5-2 in their match on January 28, 2024, and did it in a dominant manner. In this meeting, Vegas has historically been the more reliable club, winning by a margin of several goals. The Golden Knights might have the advantage because they have a tiny advantage in offensive games, and Adin Hill is more reliable in goal than Detroit's goaltending situation. However, Detroit's ability to put on great performances, as demonstrated in their victory in January, plus Lucas Raymond's offensive presence, indicate that this might be a difficult game where tide shifts are important.
Date
Results
Mar 10, 2024
Knights 5-3 Red Wings
Jan 28, 2024
Red Wings 5-2 Knights
Jan 20, 2023
Red Wings 3-2 Knights
Dec 04, 2022
Knights 4-1 Red Wings
Nov 19, 2021
Knights 5-2 Red Wings