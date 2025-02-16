How to watch today's Wichita State Shockers vs Memphis Tigers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Wichita State vs Memphis NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Two red-hot teams will collide as the No. 14 Memphis Tigers (21-4) hit the road to take on the Wichita State Shockers (14-10) on Sunday at 12:00 pm ET.

Memphis has found its rhythm, and this squad is shaping up to be a dangerous contender come tournament time. Their most recent outing against South Florida was a commanding performance, as they put up 80 points and never looked back in a runaway victory. The Tigers were efficient offensively, shooting 40.3% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc.

For Wichita State, this game presents a golden opportunity to make a statement. In their last matchup against UTSA, the Shockers delivered a hard-fought 69-64 win, using a strong second-half surge—where they tallied 41 points—to clinch the victory.

Wichita State Shockers vs Memphis Tigers: Date and tip-off time

The Wichita State Shockers and the Memphis Tigers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 pm PT at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Date Sunday, February 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 pm PT Venue Charles Koch Arena Location Wichita, Kansas

How to watch Wichita State Shockers vs Memphis Tigers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wichita State Shockers and the Memphis Tigers on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to Wichita State Shockers vs Memphis Tigers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial.

Wichita State Shockers team news & key performers

Xavier Bell has been a reliable scoring option, reaching 19 or more points in three of his last five outings. The senior guard is averaging 14.6 PPG on 45% shooting. Corey Washington has been consistent, scoring 11 or more points in every conference game except one, and is producing 13.5 PPG.

Justin Hill has yet to take the floor this month due to an injury and remains questionable. The senior guard is a key contributor, averaging 13.3 PPG. Meanwhile, Quincy Ballard has been incredibly efficient, hitting 60% of his field goals in every conference game while posting 10.4 PPG and 8.8 RPG.

Memphis Tigers news & key performers

PJ Haggerty has been on a scoring tear, dropping 20 or more points in three of his last four games after putting up 18 on Thursday. The sophomore guard is averaging 21.5 PPG. Meanwhile, Tyrese Hunter has been up and down, scoring 11 or fewer points in three of his last five matchups, but he bounced back with 15 points on Thursday and is putting up 14.5 PPG.

Dain Dainja has been on fire, recording 18 or more points in four of his past five games. The senior forward continued his hot streak with 20 points on Thursday, bringing his season average to 12.8 PPG. On the flip side, Colby Rogers has struggled with efficiency, shooting below 45% in five consecutive games, but he is still contributing 10.8 PPG.