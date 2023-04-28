Why Kevin De Bruyne was left celebrating Man City’s vital win over title rivals Arsenal in an empty dressing room

Kevin De Bruyne has revealed why he was forced to celebrate Manchester City’s win over title rivals Arsenal in an almost empty dressing room.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgium international midfielder put in another talismanic performance for the reigning Premier League champions as they took a sizeable step towards defending that crown during a meeting with the Gunners. De Bruyne bagged a brace for City in a 4-1 win – which leaves them two points off top spot with a couple of games in hand – and was forced to take in a flurry of interviews afterwards, meaning that by the time he returned to the Etihad Stadium’s inner sanctum most of his team-mates had already departed.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked how he celebrated a vital victory for City, De Bruyne told reporters: “To be fair, by doing about 15 interviews. When I got back to the dressing room, most of the team was gone!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pep Guardiola’s side were at that their brilliant best against Arsenal, with Erling Haaland and John Stones also among the goals, and De Bruyne believes the final outcome could have been even more convincing. He added on picking the Gunners apart: “I think we've been playing well for months, winning most of the games. There is more space in behind with Arsenal as they go to man to man. That meant there was more opportunities for me to run into the space and get the ball. I think we created enough chances. I just try to play the best football I can. It was fine, picking the right moments to go in behind and I think we really hurt them in that first half on occasions. We could have scored more.”

WHAT NEXT? The odd question was asked of De Bruyne’s form earlier in the season, with even Guardiola admitting that he expected more from the 31-year-old playmaker, but he has found a spark at just the right time and City are now on course to challenge for a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble.