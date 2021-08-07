Who is the best free kick taker in the Premier League? Ranking 2021-22 set-piece kings

If you're looking to add a skilled free kick taker to increase your fantasy team's chances of scoring goals, Goal has all the information

Assembling a strong Premier League fantasy football team is no easy task, and the strongest sides require a balanced skillset across forwards, midfielders and defenders.

While it is tempting to shell out on the most prolific strikers, it's also important to sign players who are well-rounded - especially those capable of turning free kicks into goal-scoring opportunities.

Goal has rounded up the best Premier League football free kick takers who you can consider adding for your team.

Best Premier League fantasy football free kick takers

A good free kick taker is a must for any time, an opportunity to turn a set-piece chance into a goal-scoring one.

They are the next best thing after a penalty kick, and a team has every chance of scoring directly from a free-kick – or at least getting a header on the effort – if it's just on the box area.

The best free kick takers have the ability to net straight from the spot, or to create enough momentum and to find a space that their team's forwards can take advantage of for a goal-scoring opportunity.

James Ward-Prowse is the most skilled free kick taker in the Premier League, having scored four direct free kicks for Southampton during the 2020-21 season. Two of his free kicks came against Aston Villa in a single game, where the Saints won 4-3.

Arsenal's Willian, Leeds' Raphina and Leicester's James Maddison follow suit with one direct free kick goal scored apiece.

You can view the list of the best Premier League free kick takers below.

Rank Player Club Stat 1 James Ward-Prowse Southampton 4 =2 Willian Arsenal 1 =2 Matheus Pereira / 1 =2 Raphina Leeds 1 =2 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 1 =2 James Maddison Leicester 1 =2 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 1 =2 Kalvin Phillips Leeds 1 =2 Raheem Sterling Manchester City 1 =2 Granit Xhaka Arsenal 1

