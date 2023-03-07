Who is Chelsea’s penalty taker now that Jorginho has left? Graham Potter reveals spot-kick selection

Chris Burton
|
Graham Potter Jorginho penalty ChelseaGetty/GOAL
ChelseaPremier LeagueUEFA Champions LeagueG. PotterK. Havertz

With Jorginho having left Chelsea for Arsenal in the January window, Graham Potter has revealed that Kai Havertz is the club’s new penalty taker.

  • Italian starred from the spot for Blues
  • German forward taking over
  • Plenty of practice put in from 12 yards

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues boasted the most reliable of penalty takers when Italy international Jorginho was in their ranks, with the Euro 2020 and Champions League winner converting 27 of his 31 efforts for the club outside of shootouts. Chelsea now need somebody else to step up, while there is the potential for their Champions League last-16 encounter with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday to go the distance, and Potter has revealed that faith is being placed in German forward Havertz when it comes to prevailing in a battle of wills from 12 yards.

WHAT THEY SAID: Potter has said: “The players are always practising penalties. We are prepared for the eventuality and possibility [of a penalty shootout]. We want to win it before that but if not then we will be prepared to go through in that way. Kai is our penalty taker in the absence of Jorginho.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Havertz has scored just six goals through 32 appearances for Chelsea this season, with the target found on 29 occasions in total across 125 outings for the Premier League heavyweights.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Jorginho Chelsea 2022-23Getty

Graham Potter Chelsea 2022-23Getty

Kai Havertz Chelsea penalty Club World Cup final 2022Getty

WHAT NEXT? Havertz once missed a penalty for Chelsea in a UEFA Super Cup clash with Villarreal, but he was successful from the spot in a FIFA Club World Cup win over Palmeiras in February 2022.

How far will Liverpool go in the 2023 Champions League?

38407 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

How far will Liverpool go in the 2023 Champions League?

  • 64%Round of 16
  • 15%Quarter-final
  • 6%Semi-final
  • 15%Final
38407 Votes
The Ultimate Trivia Battle! Up to $10 000 in daily prizes
DOWNLOAD NOW

Editors' Picks