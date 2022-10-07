White vs Tomiyasu: Arsenal's Japanese full-back responds amid selection battle

Takehiro Tomiyasu is not about to back down from the challenge posed by Ben White when it comes to starting at right-back for Arsenal.

Japanese star has endured injuries

England international impressing on the right

Competition for places is fierce

WHAT HAPPENED? The Japan international appeared to have made that role his own having impressed many with his performances on the back of his 2021 transfer from Bologna. He has, however, endured injury issues since then and, with William Saliba now starring for the Gunners at centre-half, England international White has been moved across into his favoured position.

WHAT THEY SAID: Tomiyasu has said of fighting for his place: “If you are playing in a big club, like Arsenal, there is always competition with the other players. Competition makes me a lot better. To be fair, he (White) is doing very well, he is doing fantastic. I need to learn from him a lot of things during the training sessions as well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: White’s versatility means that he is capable of filling in at full-back, centre-half or in midfield, but the 24-year-old has looked very much at home on the right of Mikel Arteta’s defensive unit and will not be giving up his spot easily.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners, who sit at the top of the Premier League table after taking seven wins from eight games so far, will be back in action on Sunday when playing host to Liverpool.