Which footballers are sponsored by Adidas? Messi, Pogba, Salah & list of brand's partners
From David Beckham to Lionel Messi via Zinedine Zidane and Mohamed Salah, German sportswear giant Adidas has always been associated with some of the biggest names in football.
It is not just superstar players that they are partnered with, though, as a distinctive three-stripe design is also heavily linked to some of the most successful club and international teams on the planet.
Who do Adidas currently have on their books – with the promise of more notable signings to come – and which iconic figures have represented them with distinction in the past? GOAL takes a look…
Which footballers are sponsored by Adidas?
You do not need to look far to find Adidas apparel at any given football match, with some of the biggest names on the planet sporting their latest boots and footwear offerings.
Leading figures from the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A, the Bundesliga and around the world are big fans of some legendary designs.
Talismanic figures at Liverpool, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Barcelona are among those to wear Adidas boots.
You can see a list of the Adidas-sponsored players below.
Player
Nationality
Mohamed Salah
Egypt
Achraf Hakimi
Morocco
Thomas Partey
Ghana
Takumi Minamino
Japan
Heung-min Son
South Korea
David Alaba
Austria
Paul Pogba
France
Karim Benzema
France
N'Golo Kante
France
Lorenzo Insigne
Italy
Matthijs de Ligt
Netherlands
Georginio Wijnaldum
Netherlands
Donny van de Beek
Netherlands
Alvaro Morata
Spain
David de Gea
Spain
Pedri
Spain
Sergio Ramos
Spain
Alexander Isak
Sweden
Toni Kroos
Germany
Timo Werner
Germany
Serge Gnabry
Germany
Leon Goretzka
Germany
Thomas Muller
Germany
Manuel Neuer
Germany
Marc-Andre ter Stegen
Germany
Joao Felix
Portugal
Bernardo Silva
Portugal
Renato Sanches
Portugal
Ciro Immobile
Italy
Kieran Tierney
Scotland
Scott McTominay
Scotland
Gareth Bale
Wales
Aaron Ramsey
Wales
Declan Rice
England
Jesse Lingard
England
Callum Hudson-Odoi
England
Jude Bellingham
England
Lionel Messi
Argentina
Paulo Dybala
Argentina
Angel Di Maria
Argentina
James Rodriguez
Colombia
Gabriel Jesus
Brazil
Roberto Firmino
Brazil
Gabriel Martinelli
Brazil
Dani Alves
Brazil
Edin Dzeko
Bosnia
Which former footballers were sponsored by Adidas?
Arguably the most iconic partnership between Adidas and a leading footballer player was struck in the 1990s when David Beckham burst onto the scene at Manchester United.
The ex-England captain is far from being the only global superstar to have represented them, though, with there Ballon d’Or and World Cup winners to be found on a star-studded roll of honour.
We've listed some of the biggest former players to partner with Adidas below.
Player
Nationality
Juan Roman Riquelme
Argentina
Vincent Kompany
Belgium
Kaka
Brazil
Dimitar Berbatov
Bulgaria
Petr Cech
Czech Republic
David Beckham
England
Steven Gerrard
England
Frank Lampard
England
Michel Platini
France
Zinedine Zidane
France
Franz Beckenbauer
Germany
Oliver Kahn
Germany
Philipp Lahm
Germany
Gerd Muller
Germany
Alessandro Del Piero
Italy
George Weah
Liberia
Patrick Kluivert
Netherlands
Robin van Persie
Netherlands
Arjen Robben
Netherlands
Clarence Seedorf
Netherlands
Fernando Torres
Spain
Raul
Spain
Xavi
Spain
Henrik Larsson
Sweden
Which club and international teams are sponsored by Adidas?
Any design sporting three famous stripes is almost always embraced by supporters of any given club or nation, with Adidas having forged a reputation that allows them to sit comfortably among market leaders in the sportswear business.
Their designs have been donned by title-winning outfits on domestic and international stages, with the current holders of a prestigious Copa America crown and many 2022 World Cup hopefuls currently tied to the brand.
Clubs sponsored by Adidas
Club
League
Lyon
Ligue 1
Juventus
Serie A
Celtic
Scottish Premiership
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
Real Madrid
La Liga
Arsenal
Premier League
Manchester United
Premier League
Leeds United
Premier League
Benfica
Primeira Liga
Boca Juniors
Primera Liga
National teams sponsored by Adidas
National team
Federation
Belgium
UEFA
Germany
UEFA
Spain
UEFA
Mexico
CONCACAF
Argentina
CONMEBOL
Colombia
CONMEBOL
Algeria
CAF
Scotland
UEFA
Wales
UEFA
Japan
AFC
What else do Adidas sponsor?
It is not just boots and kits that Adidas are involved with as their reach in football circles stretches far and wide.
They have been a World Cup partner since 1970 and will be heavily involved again when a showpiece event heads to Qatar in November 2022.
Adidas have produced the official ball for those tournaments, with fond memories held of Tango and Telstar offerings of the past.
They are also involved in the European Championship, Olympic Games, Champions League and Nations League while also being associated with MLS and domestic divisions in Argentina, Japan and Turkey.