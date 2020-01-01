Which fans can go to Premier League games? UK club lockdown tiers explained

Everything you need to know about which clubs will be allowed to permit spectators into their stadiums and how many can attend games

A limited number of fans will be allowed to return to Premier League games in December, with the UK government announcing new coronavirus restriction tiers.

The tiers vary across , based on the severity of the situation in each region, but, while not all stadiums will see supporters return, it will be a welcome development for football in the country nonetheless.

Under the new system, a maximum of 4,000 supporters will be allowed into games in Tier 1 regions, though that won't be applicable in the Premier League just yet.

So, which tier are the Premier League clubs in and how many supporters will they allow into games? Goal brings you all you need to know.

What lockdown tier is each Premier League club in?

Club Tier Fans allowed? Max. capacity 2 Yes 2,000 3 No 0 2 Yes 2,000 3 No 0 2 Yes 2,000 2 Yes 2,000 2 Yes 2,000 2 Yes 2,000 3 No 0 3 No 0 2 Yes 2,000 Man City 3 No 0 Man United 3 No 0 3 No 0 3 No 0 2 Yes 2,000 2 Yes 2,000 3 No 0 West Ham 2 Yes 2,000 3 No 0

Every Premier League club is either in Tier 2 or Tier 3 and, interestingly, a 50-50 split has emerged, with 10 clubs based in Tier 2 regions and 10 clubs based in Tier 3 regions.

In a football context, Tier 2 restrictions allow for a limited attendance at games, specifically up to 50 per cent of capacity or 2,000 people - whichever is lower.

Considering that the capacity of most Premier League stadiums is in the thousands, the maximum number in all cases is 2,000.

Tier 3 restrictions, meanwhile, do not permit the admittance of any spectators at games, so clubs who are within that zone will have to continue playing games behind closed doors.

The 10 clubs which will be allowed to facilitate that number of supporters at games are: Arsenal, Brighton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, , Fulham, Liverpool, Southampton, Tottenham and West Ham.

Supporters of Aston Villa, Burnley, Leeds United, Leicester City, , , Newcastle United, Sheffield United and West Brom will have to wait for now.

When will fans be allowed into games?

The new restriction tiers will come into effect from December 2, 2020 - when the national lockdown concludes across England.

As a result, the first elite-level game that could see supporters return to stadiums in England is Arsenal's showdown with Rapid Wien at the Emirates Stadium on December 3.

The first Premier League games that would see supporters back in attendance come that weekend, on December 5 and 6.

Chelsea's game against Leeds United and West Ham's meeting with Manchester United could well be played in front of fans on December 5.

The next day, the north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal can have 2,000 fans, as can Liverpool versus Wolves at Anfield. Fans will also be allowed in to watch the derby match between Brighton and Southampton on December 7.

It is unclear when the 10 clubs in Tier 3 will be allowed to permit the attendance of fans at games, but the UK government has indicated that restrictions will be reviewed every 14 days.

That means there is a slight possibility that fans will be in attendance at games during the traditionally busy Christmas and new year period.

Lockdown tiers & how they apply to football

Tier 1

Attendance at games limited to 50% of capacity or 4,000 (whichever is lower).

Adult sport can take place outdoors, but must followed the 'rule of six' indoors.

Organised activities for elite athletes, under-18s and disabled people can continue.

Tier 2

Attendance at games limited to 50% of capacity or 2,000 (whichever is lower).

Adult sport can take place outdoors, but cannot take place indoors if there is interaction between different households.

Organised activities for elite athletes, under-18s and disabled people can continue.

Tier 3