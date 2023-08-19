Spain vs England: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch 2023 Women's World Cup final

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Spain and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain Women and England Women will be looking to lift their maiden Women's World Cup trophy, but there can be only one winner in Sunday's final showdown at Stadium Australia.

La Roja are vying for their first major trophy, their previous best being a third place finish at the 1997 UEFA Women's Championship. Apart from the 4-0 defeat to Japan, Jorge Vilda's side had a memorable run and overcame Sweden 2-1 in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, England pretty much swept through the group stage but had to rely on a shoot-out victory over Nigeria in the round of 16. However, that didn't stop Sarina Wiegman from reaching her fourth straight final in a major tournament as the Lionesses defeated co-hosts Australia 3-1 in the last-four.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Spain Women vs England Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 6 am EDT Venue: Stadium Australia

The FIFA Women's World Cup match between Spain and England will be played at Stadium Australia located in the Sydney Olympic Park suburb of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

It will kick off at 6 am EDT on August 20 in the United States (US).

How to watch Spain vs England online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on UNIVERSO, FOX, Peacock and Telemundo; and is available to stream online live through Sling TV and fuboTV.

Highlights and live streams will also be available on FIFA+.

GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Spain Women team news

Alba Redondo and Salma Paralluelo will not mind enduring a little pain to feature in a World Cup final, even if it means coming on as substitutes.

Redondo, Aitana Bonmati and Jennifer Hermoso are two goals behind leading Golden Boot contender in Japan's Hinata Miyazawa.

It's a perfect time for Oihane Hernandez to return from suspension as well, although Olga Carmona is more likely to start in the back four, while Esther Gonzalez will fancy her chances of starting up front.

Spain Women possible XI: Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Codina, Carmona; Bonmati, Abelleira, Hermoso; Redondo, Caldentey, Gonzalez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coll, Misa, Salon Defenders: Andres, Batlle, Carmona, Codina, Galvez, Hernandez, Paredes Midfielders: Abelleira, Bonmati, Guerrero, Perez, Putellas, Zornoza Forwards: Caldentey, Del Castillo, Gonzalez, Hermoso, Redondo, Navarro, Paralluelo

England Women team news

England boss Wiegman will have a tough decision to make choosing between Ella Toone and Lauren James, the latter returning from a suspension, to feature just behind Lauren Hemp in attack.

James may have to make way for the currently in-form Toone, which would make for an unchanged line-up from the Australia win.

Hemp, James and Alessia Russo, with three goals to their name, are also among those chasing the Golden Boot award.

England Women possible XI: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Stanway, Walsh, Daly; Toone; Russo, Hemp

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Hampton, Roebuck Defenders: Bronze, Charles, Greenwood, Bright, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Carter Midfielders: Walsh, Stanway, Toone, Nobbs, Coombs, Zalem Forwards: James, Daly, Hemp, Kelly, England, Robinson, Russo

Head-to-Head Record

England cost Spain a spot in semi-finals of the 2022 UEFA Women's Championship and went on to win the tournament. That was the last meeting between the two sides.

La Roja pipped England to the runners-up prize at the 2020 SheBelieves Cup, while the Lionesses defeating Spain 2-0 to finish atop Group D at the 2017 edition of the Women's Euro among the last five encounters of the fixture.

Date Match Competition Jul 20, 2022 England 1-1 (2-1 AET) Spain UEFA Women's Championship Feb 20, 2022 England 0-0 Spain Arnold Clark Cup Mar 11, 2020 England 0-1 Spain SheBelives Cup Apr 9, 2019 England 2-1 Spain Friendlies Women Jul 23, 2017 England 2-0 Spain UEFA Women's Championship

Useful links