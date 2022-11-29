Where to watch World Cup 2022 matches live in USA: TV, online streaming and channels
Fans of the beautiful game based in America will have the opportunity to catch all 64 games that will be played during the 2022 World Cup finals.
In this article, we bring you the various options at your fingertips if you reside in the USA.
Which US channels are broadcasting the World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup will be screened by Fox Sports for English speakers and Telemundo for Spanish viewers.
Fox, Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and Fox Sports 2 (FS2)
In order to view Fox and its sibling channels, you will have to purchase a subscription through your choice of US cable providers. You can find a link to those here.
In terms of what to expect from Fox matchday coverage, they have an on-screen lineup that features some big names.
Studio Hosts
Rob Stone, Kate Abdo
Studio Analysts
Alexi Lulas, Carli Lloyd, Chad Johnson, Clint Dempsey, Eni Aluko, Kelly Smith, Maurice Edu
Commentators
JP Dellacamera, Cobi Jones, Derek Rae, Aly Wagner, Warren Barton, Jacqui Oatley, Ian Darkem, Landon Donovan
They will feature matchday insights from former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg and call on Geoff Shreeves for live-action reporting.
Telemundo and Universo
Telemundo will be the destination of choice for Spanish speakers in the US for this tournament. They too will feature their own lineup of accomplished broadcasters and leverage analysis from former stars.
You will be able to view the action unfold through the OTA Telemundo channel. Certain games, however, will only be available through Universo.
Studio Hosts
Miguel Gurwitz, Ana Jurka, Carlota Vizmanos, Carlos Hermosillo
Studio Analysts
Diego Forlan, Maxi Rodriguez, Miguel Herrera, Tab Ramos, Carlos Tenorio, Claudio Borghi, Fernando Hierro
In Game Analysts
Diana Rincon, Amelia Valverde and Natalia Astrain
Commentators
Andres Cantor, Manuel Sol, Copán Álvarez, Sammy Sadovnik, Jorge Calvo, Eduardo Biscayart
US live streaming options for World Cup in the US
There are no free streaming options in the US that mirror the access that ITVX and BBC iPlayer provide in the UK. However, there are various streaming platforms available.
FuboTV
You can tune in to Fox and FS1 through this platform.
Telemundo En Vivo, Universo NOW, Peacock TV+
Telemundo will offer the same broadcasting schedule online as they will televise to viewers. The Spanish language broadcasts will be available through Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Universo Now.
You can also access Telemundo via Peacock TV.
Fox Sports website/app
In line with their television schedule, if you have a Fox sports subscription you can log in with your customer details and watch the action.
Here is a link to fox online streaming.
