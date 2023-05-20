Wolves vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Wolves and Everton will look to return to winning ways when they meet in Saturday's Premier League encounter at Molineux.
Julen Lopetegui's men are safe from relegation amid a patchy run of results that saw Wolves suffer a 2-0 loss at Old Trafford last weekend. The same cannot be said of Sean Dyche's side, who are just a point above the drop zone after their 3-0 home defeat against Manchester City.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Wolves vs Everton kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 20, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|10 am EDT
|Venue:
|Molineux Stadium
The Premier League game between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton is scheduled for May 20, 2023, at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England.
It will kick off at 10 am EDT in the United States (US).
How to watch Wolves vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams
|Peacock
|Watch here
The game will be available to stream live online through Peacock Premium.
Team news & squads
Wolves team news
Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho will continue to watch from the stands after their season-ending knee injuries, while Boubacar Traore is a doubt on fitness grounds.
With safety ensured, Lopetegui will not hesitate handing minutes to the likes of Adama Traore, Daniel Podence, Joao Gomes and Hugo Bueno.
Dan Bentley may also start ahead of Jose Sa once again, after pulling off some stunning saves against Man Utd.
Wolves possible XI: Bentley; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Traore, Neves, Lemina, Nunes; Cunha, Costa.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sa, Bentley, Moulden
|Defenders:
|Collins, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Jonny, Bueno, Semedo
|Midfielders:
|Ruben Neves, Lemina, B. Traore, Hodge, Nunes, Gomes, Moutinho, Podence, Sarabia
|Forwards:
|Neto, Cunha, Jimenez, Hwang, Costa, A. Traore
Everton team news
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is unlikely to be available after being forced off in the City loss, with Demarai Gray happy to oblige up front. Vitaly Mykolenko is also a doubt for the tie, while Conor Coady is bared from facing his parent club - which means Mason Holgate can possibly start at left-back.
Meanwhile, the likes of Andros Townsend, Dele Alli, Ruben Vinagre, Ben Godfrey and Seamus Coleman are all sure to miss out.
Everton possible XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Mina, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Garner, Doucoure, Gueye, McNeil; Gray.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan
|Defenders:
|Tarkowski, Mina, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson
|Midfielders:
|Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Davies, Gueye, Iwobi
|Forwards:
|Maupay, Simms, Gray, McNeil
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 26, 2022
|Everton 1-2 Wolves
|Premier League
|March 13, 2022
|Everton 0-1 Wolves
|Premier League
|November 2, 2021
|Wolves 2-1 Everton
|Premier League
|May 19, 2021
|Everton 1-0 Wolves
|Premier League
|January 13, 2021
|Wolves 1-2 Everton
|Premier League