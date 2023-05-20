This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Wolves vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Wolves and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wolves and Everton will look to return to winning ways when they meet in Saturday's Premier League encounter at Molineux.

Julen Lopetegui's men are safe from relegation amid a patchy run of results that saw Wolves suffer a 2-0 loss at Old Trafford last weekend. The same cannot be said of Sean Dyche's side, who are just a point above the drop zone after their 3-0 home defeat against Manchester City.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wolves vs Everton kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 20, 2023
Kick-off time:10 am EDT
Venue:Molineux Stadium

The Premier League game between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton is scheduled for May 20, 2023, at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England.

It will kick off at 10 am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Wolves vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

PeacockWatch here

The game will be available to stream live online through Peacock Premium.

Team news & squads

Conor Coady Everton 2022-23Getty

Wolves team news

Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho will continue to watch from the stands after their season-ending knee injuries, while Boubacar Traore is a doubt on fitness grounds.

With safety ensured, Lopetegui will not hesitate handing minutes to the likes of Adama Traore, Daniel Podence, Joao Gomes and Hugo Bueno.

Dan Bentley may also start ahead of Jose Sa once again, after pulling off some stunning saves against Man Utd.

Wolves possible XI: Bentley; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Traore, Neves, Lemina, Nunes; Cunha, Costa.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sa, Bentley, Moulden
Defenders:Collins, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Jonny, Bueno, Semedo
Midfielders:Ruben Neves, Lemina, B. Traore, Hodge, Nunes, Gomes, Moutinho, Podence, Sarabia
Forwards:Neto, Cunha, Jimenez, Hwang, Costa, A. Traore

Everton team news

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is unlikely to be available after being forced off in the City loss, with Demarai Gray happy to oblige up front. Vitaly Mykolenko is also a doubt for the tie, while Conor Coady is bared from facing his parent club - which means Mason Holgate can possibly start at left-back.

Meanwhile, the likes of Andros Townsend, Dele Alli, Ruben Vinagre, Ben Godfrey and Seamus Coleman are all sure to miss out.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Mina, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Garner, Doucoure, Gueye, McNeil; Gray.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan
Defenders:Tarkowski, Mina, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson
Midfielders:Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Davies, Gueye, Iwobi
Forwards:Maupay, Simms, Gray, McNeil

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
December 26, 2022Everton 1-2 WolvesPremier League
March 13, 2022Everton 0-1 WolvesPremier League
November 2, 2021Wolves 2-1 EvertonPremier League
May 19, 2021Everton 1-0 WolvesPremier League
January 13, 2021Wolves 1-2 EvertonPremier League

