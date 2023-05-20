Wolves vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Wolves and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wolves and Everton will look to return to winning ways when they meet in Saturday's Premier League encounter at Molineux.

Julen Lopetegui's men are safe from relegation amid a patchy run of results that saw Wolves suffer a 2-0 loss at Old Trafford last weekend. The same cannot be said of Sean Dyche's side, who are just a point above the drop zone after their 3-0 home defeat against Manchester City.

Wolves vs Everton kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 10 am EDT Venue: Molineux Stadium

The Premier League game between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton is scheduled for May 20, 2023, at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England.

It will kick off at 10 am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Wolves vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

Peacock Watch here

The game will be available to stream live online through Peacock Premium.

Team news & squads

Wolves team news

Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho will continue to watch from the stands after their season-ending knee injuries, while Boubacar Traore is a doubt on fitness grounds.

With safety ensured, Lopetegui will not hesitate handing minutes to the likes of Adama Traore, Daniel Podence, Joao Gomes and Hugo Bueno.

Dan Bentley may also start ahead of Jose Sa once again, after pulling off some stunning saves against Man Utd.

Wolves possible XI: Bentley; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Traore, Neves, Lemina, Nunes; Cunha, Costa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, Moulden Defenders: Collins, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Jonny, Bueno, Semedo Midfielders: Ruben Neves, Lemina, B. Traore, Hodge, Nunes, Gomes, Moutinho, Podence, Sarabia Forwards: Neto, Cunha, Jimenez, Hwang, Costa, A. Traore

Everton team news

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is unlikely to be available after being forced off in the City loss, with Demarai Gray happy to oblige up front. Vitaly Mykolenko is also a doubt for the tie, while Conor Coady is bared from facing his parent club - which means Mason Holgate can possibly start at left-back.

Meanwhile, the likes of Andros Townsend, Dele Alli, Ruben Vinagre, Ben Godfrey and Seamus Coleman are all sure to miss out.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Mina, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Garner, Doucoure, Gueye, McNeil; Gray.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan Defenders: Tarkowski, Mina, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson Midfielders: Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Davies, Gueye, Iwobi Forwards: Maupay, Simms, Gray, McNeil

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition December 26, 2022 Everton 1-2 Wolves Premier League March 13, 2022 Everton 0-1 Wolves Premier League November 2, 2021 Wolves 2-1 Everton Premier League May 19, 2021 Everton 1-0 Wolves Premier League January 13, 2021 Wolves 1-2 Everton Premier League

