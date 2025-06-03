How to watch today's Spain Women vs England Women Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Women's Nations League match between Spain and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain Women and England Women are set to face off at the RCDE Stadium on Tuesday, with just the one spot in the Women's UEFA Nations League Finals up for grabs.

The Lionesses, under Sarina Wiegman, come into this match with strong momentum after a dominant 6-0 victory over Portugal on Friday. Similarly, Spain also displayed their prowess with a convincing 5-1 win against Belgium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Spain Women vs England Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Women's Nations League match between Spain and England will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and CBS Sports Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Spain Women vs England Women kick-off time

The UEFA Women's Nations League match between Spain and England will be played at the RCDE Stadium in Cornellà and El Prat, Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on Tuesday, June 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Spain Women team news

La Roja could be headed into their match in good form, despite Laia Codina's injury. It will be interesting to see who among Claudia Pina and Athenea will be offered a starting position on the left flank.

Otherwise, Mariona Caldentley and Esther Gonzalez should be almost certain to start ahead of Alba Redondo and Salma Paralluelo in attack.

England Women team news

The only setback from the Portugal win was Grace Clinton's second yellow card, which means she will be suspended here.

Among the possible replacements, Georgia Stanway made her first appearance for the Lionesses this year as a substitute on Friday after recovering from a significant knee injury. Fran Kirby could also step into the starting lineup if Stanway is not quite ready for a full match.

Meanwhile, Chloe Kelly has certainly made a case for a start on the left wing over Lauren Hemp.

There's also optimism surrounding Ella Toone and Alessia Russo, who missed Friday's game due to calf issues. Hopefully, the former Manchester United teammates will be fit to play on Tuesday.

