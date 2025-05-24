How to watch today's Sheffield United vs Sunderland Championship playoff final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield United and Sunderland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sheffield United and Sunderland will be competing at Wembley Stadium on Saturday in the Championship playoff final for a chance to play in next season's Premier League.

The Blades enter the final after a decisive victory over Bristol City in their semi-final. Meanwhile, the Black Cats secured their place in the final with a dramatic win against Coventry City.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship playoff final between Sheffield United and Sunderland will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sheffield United vs Sunderland kick-off time

The Championship playoff final between Sheffield United and Sunderland will be played at Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England.

It will kick off at 7:01 am PT / 10:01 am ET on Saturday, May 24, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United team news

Sheffield United will be without Sai Sachdev, Harry Clarke, Ollie Arblaster and Rhys Norrington-Davies due to injury issues.

However, aside from these two players, manager Chris Wilder has a fully fit squad to pick from, suggesting that Ben Brereton Diaz and Femi Seriki are likely to be involved in the game.

Sunderland team news

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris faces some injury concerns. Jayden Danns and Ian Poveda will be absent, limiting their attacking options. Additionally, winger Patrick Roberts is a fitness doubt due to a calf issue he picked up during the second leg against Coventry.

